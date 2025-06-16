Dining Outdoors? Keep Wasps Away With This Citrus Hack

Dining outdoors is the epitome of enjoying warm weather. What's better than a pleasant day spent sitting around the table with a delicious meal? There's only one thing that can kill the vibe when trying to dine outside — bugs. In particular, aggressive flying insects such as wasps. The good news is that there's an easy way to keep them away using something found in most kitchens: lemons. In general, wasps dislike citrus scents because the strong fragrance and oils throughout the fruit can interfere with their ability to smell, driving them away from areas where citrus is present.

One of the best ways to use a leftover lemon is to cut it into slices and place them near the designated eating area. For an extra dose of repellent, insert scented cloves into the soft part of the fruit. These tiny spices emit a warm, spicy aroma that wasps detest, doubling down on keeping them at bay. Place these portions around the area — directly on the porch, stuffed into jars, or arranged in bowls or on plates.