Dining Outdoors? Keep Wasps Away With This Citrus Hack
Dining outdoors is the epitome of enjoying warm weather. What's better than a pleasant day spent sitting around the table with a delicious meal? There's only one thing that can kill the vibe when trying to dine outside — bugs. In particular, aggressive flying insects such as wasps. The good news is that there's an easy way to keep them away using something found in most kitchens: lemons. In general, wasps dislike citrus scents because the strong fragrance and oils throughout the fruit can interfere with their ability to smell, driving them away from areas where citrus is present.
One of the best ways to use a leftover lemon is to cut it into slices and place them near the designated eating area. For an extra dose of repellent, insert scented cloves into the soft part of the fruit. These tiny spices emit a warm, spicy aroma that wasps detest, doubling down on keeping them at bay. Place these portions around the area — directly on the porch, stuffed into jars, or arranged in bowls or on plates.
Make sure to utilize the whole citrus fruit
The entire citrus fruit comes in handy, as you can also use leftover lemon peels as a natural repellent. Simply scatter them around the ground where wasps might try to nest, creating a burst of scent that sends them flying away.
Lemon essential oil also works well to quickly spritz the area with a scent that lingers on whatever you spray it on. Be sure to dilute the oil with water, as it's highly concentrated. When spraying, take care to avoid staining your cushions or outdoor dining furniture.
While lemons are a great solution, other citrus fruits work just as effectively. Oranges, different types of limes, and grapefruits all have similarly strong scents that naturally repel wasps, bees, and hornets. Follow the same method — slicing, using the rind, or zesting the fruit — just as you would with lemons, to create a quick deterrent for pesky insects and enjoy a pleasant outdoor gathering. Just remember, it's virtually impossible to zest an already juiced lemon or lime, so make sure to do that step first.