Can Fruit Scraps Keep Bugs Away From Your Patio?
In an effort to keep an environmentally friendly, green household, plenty of people are willing to try plenty of things. But to determine what does and doesn't work, Food Republic spoke with Luke Hammond, farmer, educator, and Seedtime Director of Brand Advancement. He told us that, unfortunately, fruit scraps are a poor bug repellent and their effectiveness is "questionable" at best.
"I have [no] experience using orange [peels] for this purpose," Hammond said. "Many folks suggest that orange and other citrus peels contain limonene, which has insect-repellent properties, especially against ants, aphids, and some mosquitoes." Indeed, limonene is an active ingredient in some pesticides and bug repellents. In citrus rinds, however, it may not exist in large enough quantities to get the job done.
A 2021 study found that a 1% solution of limonene had promise as a natural pesticide. However, 97 grams of lemon peel only yields about 1.75 grams of limonene, a very, very low number for almost half a pound of rind. "There is a possibility that the pest repellent properties are actually from residual sprays from the field left on the peel of the orange," Hammond added, speaking on anecdotal evidence of citrus rinds as an effective bug repellent. Between their limited efficacy and the potential drawbacks, fruit scraps simply aren't up to the task of keeping your patio bug-free.
Potential drawbacks of using fruit scraps to keep bugs away
From insect-repelling acidic pantry staples to using bay leaves to protect your pantry, there are plenty of proven ways to fend off bugs from areas of your home without resorting to harsh chemicals. However, according to Luke Hammond, fruit scraps may actually do the exact opposite, even if they work for a short period of time.
Hammond told Food Republic that while fruit scraps may briefly work on ants, aphids, and some mosquitoes, it's far from a comprehensive bug repellent. Especially if you use it outdoors, where the sun and weather can quickly degrade the oils containing limonene. Plus, unless you really like citrus, he said there's little chance you have enough peels on hand for effective pest control.
Fruit scraps are also full of potential downsides. Hammond explained they may attract, rather than repel, insects and may even draw in rodents. If you don't know where your citrus comes from, Hammond also said they may "potentially (but not likely) bring in unwanted contaminants from other fields and grocery stores." If you use them in a garden, plant pot, or anywhere you're growing something, you may even end up acidifying the soil, harming the plant's growth potential. At the end of the day, if you really want some no-waste tips for citrus peels, it's best to adapt them into flavoring agents for food rather than bug repellent.