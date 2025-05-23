Can Fruit Scraps Keep Bugs Away From Your Patio?

In an effort to keep an environmentally friendly, green household, plenty of people are willing to try plenty of things. But to determine what does and doesn't work, Food Republic spoke with Luke Hammond, farmer, educator, and Seedtime Director of Brand Advancement. He told us that, unfortunately, fruit scraps are a poor bug repellent and their effectiveness is "questionable" at best.

"I have [no] experience using orange [peels] for this purpose," Hammond said. "Many folks suggest that orange and other citrus peels contain limonene, which has insect-repellent properties, especially against ants, aphids, and some mosquitoes." Indeed, limonene is an active ingredient in some pesticides and bug repellents. In citrus rinds, however, it may not exist in large enough quantities to get the job done.

A 2021 study found that a 1% solution of limonene had promise as a natural pesticide. However, 97 grams of lemon peel only yields about 1.75 grams of limonene, a very, very low number for almost half a pound of rind. "There is a possibility that the pest repellent properties are actually from residual sprays from the field left on the peel of the orange," Hammond added, speaking on anecdotal evidence of citrus rinds as an effective bug repellent. Between their limited efficacy and the potential drawbacks, fruit scraps simply aren't up to the task of keeping your patio bug-free.