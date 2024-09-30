How Julia Child Actually Felt About In-N-Out

Everyone has an opinion about In-N-Out Burger, even Julia Child. In an interview with Larry King, she shared how she actually felt about the chain: "It's awfully good." So good that she famously kept a list of In-N-Out locations near her home in her purse. Born and raised in California, the TV personality shared the state's obsession with this locally-founded fast-food chain.

Child is known for complex French cuisine but also enjoyed a range of snacks from the supermarket aisle or fast-food restaurants, from Goldfish crackers (served before Thanksgiving dinner) to Costco hot dogs, and of course, burgers. Her favorite burger was simply topped with onion, pickles, and ketchup. No Double-Double, any style for Ms. Child, then? Based on her own recipe, the basic In-N-Out Hamburger would likely have been Julia Child's choice ... and perhaps she brought her own pickles.

Julia Child did not think food had to be fancy or complicated to be good — "just good food from fresh ingredients," via WGBH. In-N-Out is similarly committed to fresh ingredients, including 100% beef chuck in its hamburgers. In one of Child's episodes of "The French Chef" called "Hamburger Dinner", she, too, suggested using beef chuck for the best burger, adding just salt, pepper, and a little bit of cream, as she said her friend, "Jim Beard" did. Fine food is how you enjoy it, and for Julia, a "hamburger dinner followed by champagne is fine," via YouTube.