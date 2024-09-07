Why Julia Child Didn't Use A List When Shopping At Farmers Markets

If there's one cooking principle Child believed in — besides using plenty of butter — it was to buy the freshest ingredients available. That meant going to the farmers market and choosing from produce that was recently plucked from a farmer's fields or meat direct from the local butcher. And when you're as committed to fresh ingredients as Child, from these, you buy what looks good. Her shopping "list" wasn't a premeditated accounting of all the things she planned to buy; it was an extemporaneous appreciation of what she saw.

While Child was more than well-equipped to tackle some of the hardest dishes to make from scratch, she believed that complexity did not necessarily equal greatness. In her words, "You don't have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces — just good food from fresh ingredients."Thanks to her veritable arsenal of recipes, Child never suffered for lack of choice. Freshness was what her palate craved and, thanks to the depth of her culinary knowledge, freshness was what it got.