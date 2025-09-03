Julia Child's Canned Tuna Tip For Rich And Creamy Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a staple sandwich filling, both packed with protein and dang tasty to boot. Everyone has their own unique or favored method of making theirs, but if you haven't tried it the Julia Child way yet, you need to hop on that train right away. When asking the question of when to use canned tuna in oil over water and vice versa, Child would without a doubt say that tuna salad is the prime time to bust out that canned tuna in oil. Not only does this variety preserve the omega-3 fatty acids naturally found in the fish better than water alone, but it's also a superior preservation method for flavor, texture, and moisture.

While tuna is available packed in a variety of oils infused with garlic, lemon, or herbs, a simple olive oil is often preferred for tuna salad. It allows the fish's natural flavor to shine, giving it a robust, savory quality that serves as the perfect canvas for your own seasonings. Best of all, oil-packed tuna retains a perfectly moist, creamy, velvet-like texture despite being canned. Mixing that with your mayo gives you a tuna salad that spreads like a dream on your favorite sandwich bread or crackers.