Julia Child's Canned Tuna Tip For Rich And Creamy Tuna Salad
Tuna salad is a staple sandwich filling, both packed with protein and dang tasty to boot. Everyone has their own unique or favored method of making theirs, but if you haven't tried it the Julia Child way yet, you need to hop on that train right away. When asking the question of when to use canned tuna in oil over water and vice versa, Child would without a doubt say that tuna salad is the prime time to bust out that canned tuna in oil. Not only does this variety preserve the omega-3 fatty acids naturally found in the fish better than water alone, but it's also a superior preservation method for flavor, texture, and moisture.
While tuna is available packed in a variety of oils infused with garlic, lemon, or herbs, a simple olive oil is often preferred for tuna salad. It allows the fish's natural flavor to shine, giving it a robust, savory quality that serves as the perfect canvas for your own seasonings. Best of all, oil-packed tuna retains a perfectly moist, creamy, velvet-like texture despite being canned. Mixing that with your mayo gives you a tuna salad that spreads like a dream on your favorite sandwich bread or crackers.
How to make a tuna salad sandwich like Julia Child
If you really want to emulate Julia Child's style all the way from start to finish when building your own tuna salad sandwich, you won't just need canned tuna in oil. You'll also want the unusual bread Child used for her tuna sandwiches: an English muffin. This creates a sturdier base for the hearty tuna salad she enjoyed making, which included chunky and fairly wet ingredients like cornichons, onions, and celery. Those bad boys in a particularly decadent tuna salad would shred through plain white bread like tissue paper in no time. Don't forget to toast your English muffin first for an even crunchier base that pairs perfectly with your savory filling.
You'll also want Child's favorite brand of mayo: the classic Hellman's. This brand maintains its popular edge on the global stage over fierce competitors like Kraft and Heinz, even outshining niche favorites like Kewpie and Duke's. It's light, fluffy, tangy, and just salty enough. Better yet, a good mayo like Hellman's combines beautifully with oil-packed tuna. No lumps, no dry patches, no fuss — just a smooth, cohesive mix. Go forth and make a tuna salad that would make Julia Child proud.