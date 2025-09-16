The Simple Prep Tip For The Crispiest Roasted Cauliflower (Without Breadcrumbs)

Whether you are trying to eat more seasonally, add extra vitamins to your diet, or use more of some of the underrated veggies that Ina Garten thinks you're not using enough of, you may find yourself with cauliflower on the menu. This humble veggie is as versatile as it is nutritious, readily adapting to dozens of cooking styles and flavor combos. But how do you take this everyday floral vegetable and transform it into the star of your table?

The secret isn't necessarily in fancy breading, complicated sauces, or elaborate spice blends. Instead, it's all in the prep. One great trick is to smash your cauliflower florets before their final roast. Once they've softened a bit in the oven, press them flat with a pan or meat mallet. By doing this, you increase the amount of surface area that meets the hot pan and oil, which results in more caramelization, deeper crispiness, and richer flavor in every bite. Some crispy cauliflower recipes lean on panko and parmesan to accomplish this crunch, but smashed cauliflower proves you don't need extras to achieve that satisfying crispiness. With nothing more than extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and high heat, you'll have a dish that feels simultaneously indulgent and healthy.