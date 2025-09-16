The Simple Prep Tip For The Crispiest Roasted Cauliflower (Without Breadcrumbs)
Whether you are trying to eat more seasonally, add extra vitamins to your diet, or use more of some of the underrated veggies that Ina Garten thinks you're not using enough of, you may find yourself with cauliflower on the menu. This humble veggie is as versatile as it is nutritious, readily adapting to dozens of cooking styles and flavor combos. But how do you take this everyday floral vegetable and transform it into the star of your table?
The secret isn't necessarily in fancy breading, complicated sauces, or elaborate spice blends. Instead, it's all in the prep. One great trick is to smash your cauliflower florets before their final roast. Once they've softened a bit in the oven, press them flat with a pan or meat mallet. By doing this, you increase the amount of surface area that meets the hot pan and oil, which results in more caramelization, deeper crispiness, and richer flavor in every bite. Some crispy cauliflower recipes lean on panko and parmesan to accomplish this crunch, but smashed cauliflower proves you don't need extras to achieve that satisfying crispiness. With nothing more than extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and high heat, you'll have a dish that feels simultaneously indulgent and healthy.
Recipe ideas for enjoying your smashed cauliflower
These smashed cauliflower florets can be enjoyed straight up, dipped in ketchup or mayonnaise, or used in a host of recipes. For example, this veggie is the star of vegan roasted cauliflower fattoush, which layers the vegetable with smoked paprika, cumin, and fresh herbs to create a spiced salad that combines freshness with some of that fried crunch. You could also add them as a crispy layer to top a hearty Shepard's Pie instead of mashed potatoes. Another option is to fold them into a creamy pasta bake, where the smashed florets provide bursts of roasted flavor and crunch that contrast beautifully with the creamy noodles and sauce. For example, toss them with penne, a béchamel or cream sauce, and a sprinkle of sharp cheddar.
If you're looking to cook cauliflower like this in a way that uses slightly less oil, you can also try using an air fryer. It delivers equally golden, caramelized florets in nearly half the time and using less fat. The most important rule to follow when air frying cauliflower, though, is to keep your florets about 2 inches wide to ensure every piece cooks evenly. And don't worry, you can still give them the satisfying smash before they crisp to ensure they have that same crunchy texture.