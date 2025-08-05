The Underrated Veggie Ina Garten Thinks You're Not Using Enough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The brilliant Ina Garten — chef, epicurean, and host extraordinaire — is known for her ability to transform even the simplest ingredients into something dinner-party worthy. And the Barefoot Contessa has declared that cauliflower is a secret weapon in the kitchen. "Cauliflower is, in my opinion, a highly underappreciated vegetable," she wrote in her book "Cook Like a Pro." Long gone are the days when boiling cauliflower was the best-known option. This humble vegetable is endlessly flexible, ideal for roasting, ricing, and grilling.

And if Ina says it, we listen. Her cauliflower toast recipe, for example, is rich with mascarpone, Gruyère, and prosciutto, and proves that this veggie isn't just filler. This toast, which includes roasting florets of the vegetable until golden brown and then garnishing with chives and sea salt, is a reminder that cauliflower need not be boring. "That's the way to take a very lowly vegetable like a cauliflower and make it into something really luxurious and delicious," she said on her Food Network show (via YouTube). "That's a delicious appetizer."