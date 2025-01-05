The Most Important Rule When Air Frying Cauliflower

Roasting cauliflower transforms the mild vegetable into a revelation, crispy and caramelized outside, soft and tender inside, and bursting with sweet, nutty flavor. The only downside? Roasting takes time — usually at least half an hour. Air frying is a practical solution that gives cauliflower those same benefits of a roasted cook in half the time.

Air fryers are essentially small convection ovens that cook food with hot air that a fan moves around the inside of the fryer. To get the best result, the hot air needs to be able to get to all sides of the food to cook it equally. You can help your air fryer do this by breaking the cauliflower into florets that you can toss with oil and other ingredients. That's where the most important rule comes into play: Keep the florets a similar size. This allows the individual pieces to cook at the same rate, so smaller florets aren't ready or even overdone while larger ones are still half-raw. Florets of about two inches are a good size with plenty of room to help the gadget cook them golden brown faster.

Easily cut up the cauliflower into the two-inch florets needed by slicing the head into quarters, coring them, then breaking the quarters into larger chunks along where the sections separate. Cut or break off the same-sized florets from these large pieces.