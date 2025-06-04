Think Twice Before Buying Your Next Microwave From Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco sells a little bit of everything a foodie could want, from muffins in its bakery, to prepared meals that can feed a family, and whole strip loins that you can butcher for your own steaks. Costco sells everything from clothes to camping gear, and yes — the bulk retailer even sells kitchen appliances. But if you're in the market for a new microwave, you might want to look someplace other than this big box warehouse chain. The reason? Costco does offer reliably low-priced versions of this appliance, but its selection — particularly for built-in microwaves — leaves something to be desired.

In fact, a search of the Costco website for this style of appliance reveals that the chain currently had just two in stock at the time of writing — while this will vary slightly depending on your location, it's not quite what one would hope for in terms of selection. In contrast, your local appliance store or specialty supplier will likely have a much wider selection, including high-quality brands and models that the store can and will vouch for.

There is also the fact that while Costco does offer installation, the company apparently sources out this service, contracting with third-party installers and keeping none on-staff. Customers utilizing this service have mixed reviews about these contractors; it's basically the luck of the draw when it comes to whether you get a reliable, communicative installer or one that is less than helpful.