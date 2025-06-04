Think Twice Before Buying Your Next Microwave From Costco
Costco sells a little bit of everything a foodie could want, from muffins in its bakery, to prepared meals that can feed a family, and whole strip loins that you can butcher for your own steaks. Costco sells everything from clothes to camping gear, and yes — the bulk retailer even sells kitchen appliances. But if you're in the market for a new microwave, you might want to look someplace other than this big box warehouse chain. The reason? Costco does offer reliably low-priced versions of this appliance, but its selection — particularly for built-in microwaves — leaves something to be desired.
In fact, a search of the Costco website for this style of appliance reveals that the chain currently had just two in stock at the time of writing — while this will vary slightly depending on your location, it's not quite what one would hope for in terms of selection. In contrast, your local appliance store or specialty supplier will likely have a much wider selection, including high-quality brands and models that the store can and will vouch for.
There is also the fact that while Costco does offer installation, the company apparently sources out this service, contracting with third-party installers and keeping none on-staff. Customers utilizing this service have mixed reviews about these contractors; it's basically the luck of the draw when it comes to whether you get a reliable, communicative installer or one that is less than helpful.
More reasons why you should skip Costco for your next microwave purchase
We mentioned Costco's competitive pricing on microwaves, but in fact, the warehouse club doesn't always have the best deal. Sometimes you can shop online at retailers like Amazon and find lower prices — this Built-In Microwave from Frigidaire costs $447 on Amazon, while a similar model made by Maytag at Costco will set you back $530. This shopping option also offers a bigger selection — it pays to look around and compare prices, versus buying immediately from Costco just because of its reputation. You might also find lower prices at your local appliance store, and depending on where you go, the company might actually price-match Costco.
There is also the fact that if you're shopping online, Costco's microwave delivery can be hit or miss. One reviewer on company's website had to send their microwave back three times due to the appliances arriving damaged, describing the appliance as obviously "dinged, dented, or otherwise broken," calling the arrival of three microwaves in the course of a month "a huge anomaly not attributable to coincidence." While Costco does have a very forgiving return policy in place, a pattern of returns upon delivery is nothing short of a major issue.
Additionally, the further your microwave has to travel to you, the more opportunities for detriment to your appliance there are. This is yet another reason why you should instead consider making your microwave purchase from a local appliance store, which delivers the shorter distance from their location to your home, and likely offers customized services, from installation to maintenance.