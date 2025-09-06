Retro Chicken Dishes You Won't Find In A Restaurant Anymore

A dish consisting of pan-fried chicken served with a type of cream gravy and occasionally a banana garnish, chicken à la Maryland was once considered a very fashionable dish, having the high status to be served to first class passengers on the luxurious Titanic in 1912. Before making its way to restaurant tables, it was often prepared for affluent Maryland families by African American cooks.

Although there are multiple variations on the dish, most recipes specify the bird should be fried in a cast iron pan rather than deep-fried, that the chicken be boneless and dredged in a seasoned flour coating, and most importantly, that the pan be covered at some point to steam the poultry. As for the sauce, the pan drippings are added to the cream-based gravy to accompany the breaded bird.

The dish was eventually picked up by chef Auguste Escoffier who helped popularize the dish by including a recipe in his 1934 cookbook, "Ma Cuisine." Like many other incarnations of this fare, his recipe included a banana garnish. Bananas, a high-end import in Baltimore during this dish's time, were esteemed as an extravagant item, coming with a hefty price tag. As such, plating this dish beside this costly fruit was a marker of wealth and affluence. The dish began to disappear from cookbooks in the 1960s. These days, you're unlikely to see chicken à la Maryland (or as it's sometimes called, Maryland fried chicken) at any restaurants, save a few in the Baltimore area that serve it as a retro dish.