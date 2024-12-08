The Innovative Inspiration That Led To Massachusetts' Unique Chow Mein Sandwich

Chow mein? Yum. Gravy? Good. Soft buns? Also, delicious. All those things combined? Sounds interesting, to say the least. In the small town of Fall River, Massachusetts, this fusion of Chinese and American classics has been a favorite for over 100 years. The chow mein sandwich combines crispy chow mein noodles cooked with vegetables and chopped meat, smothered in brown gravy, and served hot on a soft hamburger bun.

The sandwich is rooted in the industrialization of America and the influx of Chinese immigrants to the East Coast following the completion of the transcontinental railroad and rising immigration tension in the West. Textile factories littered New England, and Fall River was no exception. In the early 1900s, Fall River's population was comprised largely of European immigrants who worked in the many textile factories. As Chinese immigrants transitioned from laundromats and tea shops to restaurants, the chow mein sandwich was born as a way to introduce other ethnicities to Chinese cuisine in a way that would feel familiar to them: a sandwich. There are no language barriers when it comes to great food, and the addition of the hamburger bun on an already iconic dish made it more welcoming to those used to a Western diet. Plus, a handheld sandwich is easy (and quick) for a worker to eat on a short break or after a long shift.