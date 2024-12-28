How Is Canned Ham Different From SPAM?

It can be very easy to mix up canned ham and SPAM — after all, both are forms of tinned meat first developed by Hormel Foods in the early 20th century. However, there are key differences between how these two pork-based products are manufactured, stored, and eaten. Canned ham is made exclusively from whole or assembled pieces of a pig's hind legs (aka the ham), whereas SPAM is made from a mix of ham hocks and pork shoulder. Though both ready-to-eat products are cooked in their vacuum-sealed tins during production, canned ham is sometimes made with added dry gelatin to seal in the product's moisture, but SPAM forms its own natural gelatin while cooking.

Well known as one of the best canned meats to buy, SPAM is completely shelf-stable and can be stored at room temperature for up to five years. Most canned ham, however, must be stored in the refrigerator and kept for no longer than nine months — though there are some shelf-stable brands that can be stored at room temperature for just as long as SPAM. While both canned ham and SPAM can be eaten directly from the tin, most folks enjoy canned ham by browning it in the oven and topping it with a glaze. SPAM, on the other hand, is beloved around the world for its unique versatility and use in global dishes like Vietnamese-inspired fried SPAM and egg bahn mi, and Korean budae jjigae.