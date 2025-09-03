11 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Blueberries, According To An Expert

Blueberries are delightful little powerhouses of nutrition, packed full of antioxidants and phytochemicals. So much so that they are even credited with being a superfood. Lucky us, they taste deliciously sweet, as well. That is, of course, if you don't select the wrong ones, which will undoubtedly let you down with a sour taste or lack of flavor — you don't have to be from Washington, the state that grows the most blueberries, to know that.

If you've ever found yourself examining fresh blueberries and trying to determine which ones to buy, you are not alone. Should you opt for the biggest blueberries? Ones that are not quite ripe yet? Or, is there a sniff test to help point you in the right direction? As it turns out, all of these factors matter, some probably not how you'd expect, and selecting the right blueberries isn't as much of a guessing game as many of us think.

We all want to avoid common mistakes when buying blueberries, so I checked in with an expert, Edwin Dysinger, to shed some light on the matter. He is an expert gardener and a Co-Founder of Seedtime, a leading garden planning and management app. He had quite a lot to say about common blueberry mistakes and how to select the best berries every single time. Hopefully, with a little help from him, we can all start steering clear of common blueberry buying mistakes and hone in on the good ones from here on.