How Do You Store Blueberries So They Don't Turn Mushy?

There is nothing worse than excitedly digging into a clamshell of blueberries, only to sink your fingers into absolute mush. If you just unceremoniously throw that container into the fridge when you get home from the store, chances are you'll have spoiled fruit in your close future — say goodbye to Ina Garten's perfectly-textured blueberry muffins.

To both preserve your fruit-related joy and avoid throwing blueberries (read: money) into the trash, store them properly. The best way requires just a few quick steps. Start by picking through the berries for any less-than-desirable individuals — look for bruising, splits, and of course, mold. Then rinse the rest under cool running water in a colander. If they are freshly-picked and particularly grubby, you can also put all them in a large, water-filled mixing bowl, swish them around (any debris will sink to the bottom), and gently lift them out into a strainer.

After the blueberries have drip-dried for a bit, transfer them to a sheet pan lined with kitchen or paper towels, and let them sit out until they are completely dry. This is absolutely crucial, because residual moisture makes berries spoil more quickly. Finally, line an airtight container with paper towels, arrange a single layer of blueberries on top, and top it off with another paper towel. Continue layering until all the blueberries are sandwiched between towels, seal the container, store it in the fridge, and expect to have near-perfect berries for at least two weeks.