Washing Blueberries? Combine Water With This Pantry Staple

If you're already an expert on how to choose the tastiest blueberries in the store, you're probably looking for more tips on how to care for these tasty little gems. Today, we're here to teach you how to wash them properly — because once you have perfectly clean and pest-free berries, the rest will fall into place easily.

While classic H2O might be your go-to, adding a pantry staple like vinegar can help you take things up a notch. Vinegar is a powerhouse when it comes to eliminating the bacteria and mold spores that are responsible for making fruit spoil. For the best results, use 1 cup of vinegar to 3 cups of water. Let the berries soak for about 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing under cold water. Don't forget to move the berries around a bit while they're soaking — this helps loosen any debris that may be stuck to them.

Of course, you'll also want to store your blueberries properly so they don't turn mushy. After they're done soaking, let them dry completely on a paper towel. Then, for a way to help your berries last for a couple of weeks in the refrigerator, place them in an airtight container lined with paper towels.