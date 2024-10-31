What State Grows The Most Blueberries?

Whether it's in pies, muffins, cobblers, jams, or nestled into that little plastic container in the grocery store, the superfood known as the blueberry stands out in the world of fruits. This anti-inflammatory wonder is chock full of antioxidants, as well as boasting big levels of vitamin C and potassium. And, of course, they're delicious! But, when you sip a blueberry smoothie or add those plump berries to your overnight oats, have you given much thought to where the fruit comes from?

While the United States imports blueberries from various countries, including Chile and Peru, the U.S. is actually the world's largest blueberry producer, generating a whopping 648 million pounds in 2023, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Various other states, ranging from New York to Georgia, rank among the nation's top growers, but one is responsible for contributing the most blueberries to America's yearly output: Washington State, weighing in at 180 million pounds in 2022, per the USDA.

While it's the national leader today, Washington certainly wasn't always on top. New Jersey, Michigan, and North Carolina were the only primary growers in the country throughout the early 1970s, and it wasn't until 2015 that Washington first dominated the leader board. Per data from Washington State University, the state's crops increased from 18 million pounds in 2006 to over 102 million pounds in 2015, with contributing factors including expanding cultivation acreage as well as increased output from growers.