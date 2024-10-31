What State Grows The Most Blueberries?
Whether it's in pies, muffins, cobblers, jams, or nestled into that little plastic container in the grocery store, the superfood known as the blueberry stands out in the world of fruits. This anti-inflammatory wonder is chock full of antioxidants, as well as boasting big levels of vitamin C and potassium. And, of course, they're delicious! But, when you sip a blueberry smoothie or add those plump berries to your overnight oats, have you given much thought to where the fruit comes from?
While the United States imports blueberries from various countries, including Chile and Peru, the U.S. is actually the world's largest blueberry producer, generating a whopping 648 million pounds in 2023, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Various other states, ranging from New York to Georgia, rank among the nation's top growers, but one is responsible for contributing the most blueberries to America's yearly output: Washington State, weighing in at 180 million pounds in 2022, per the USDA.
While it's the national leader today, Washington certainly wasn't always on top. New Jersey, Michigan, and North Carolina were the only primary growers in the country throughout the early 1970s, and it wasn't until 2015 that Washington first dominated the leader board. Per data from Washington State University, the state's crops increased from 18 million pounds in 2006 to over 102 million pounds in 2015, with contributing factors including expanding cultivation acreage as well as increased output from growers.
Some blueberry tips to consider
Since Washington continues to be tops in production, odds are good that you'll pick up a package of the state's fruit the next time you're out shopping for blueberries. If you want to know how to choose the tastiest blueberries at the store, look out for a deep blue or a purplish-blue color, with a powdery coating of white or grayish-white on top (this means they're ripe for the eating). Ripe blueberries will also feel plump and firm.
Once you've got a great carton picked out, there are things you can do to extend the freshness of your berries at home. You shouldn't wash blueberries until you're ready to use them, since storing them while wet leads to accelerated spoilage. You should also quickly sift through the container once you get home and discard any berries that are mushy or beginning to mold, so they don't spoil the rest of the bunch. It's also best not to store blueberries in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator — you want them to have good air circulation.
If you haven't decided what to do with your berries yet, there are many outside-the-box recipes that go beyond the typical muffins and pies. You might consider the British classic blueberry fool, which folds the fruit into a custard or sweetened whipped cream. There's also a New England favorite blueberry buckle, a unique cake that "buckles" during baking from the weight of the berries and a crumb topping. And Canadians favor a dish called blueberry grunt, which combines berries with biscuits for a cobbler-like dessert.