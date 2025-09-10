Aarón Sánchez's Favorite Fast Food Burger (And The Ingredient That Makes It Superior)

If you think celebrity chefs don't enjoy a quick and easy meal, think again. Aarón Sánchez, who has appeared as a judge on "Chopped" and "MasterChef," isn't shy about his love of fast food burgers. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Sánchez shared that his favorite fast-food burger comes from a chain Reddit loves. "I'm a huge Whataburger fan," he confirmed, explaining that the sauce the chain uses on its burgers is what truly makes them stand out. The TV personality, who hails from El Paso, Texas himself, pointed out that in the "true Texas way," Whataburger uses a mustard-based dressing.

"That makes a huge difference as far as flavor for me," he noted. Of course, Sánchez is referring to the chain's Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce, which is also known as and used interchangeably with Patty Melt Sauce. This creamy, zippy sauce, with just enough sweetness and smokiness, draws on the flavors of the Southwest with a combination of mayonnaise, mustard, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Paired with Whataburger's savory, charred burger, it's a match made in heaven.