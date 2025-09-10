Aarón Sánchez's Favorite Fast Food Burger (And The Ingredient That Makes It Superior)
If you think celebrity chefs don't enjoy a quick and easy meal, think again. Aarón Sánchez, who has appeared as a judge on "Chopped" and "MasterChef," isn't shy about his love of fast food burgers. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Sánchez shared that his favorite fast-food burger comes from a chain Reddit loves. "I'm a huge Whataburger fan," he confirmed, explaining that the sauce the chain uses on its burgers is what truly makes them stand out. The TV personality, who hails from El Paso, Texas himself, pointed out that in the "true Texas way," Whataburger uses a mustard-based dressing.
"That makes a huge difference as far as flavor for me," he noted. Of course, Sánchez is referring to the chain's Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce, which is also known as and used interchangeably with Patty Melt Sauce. This creamy, zippy sauce, with just enough sweetness and smokiness, draws on the flavors of the Southwest with a combination of mayonnaise, mustard, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Paired with Whataburger's savory, charred burger, it's a match made in heaven.
Many celebrity chefs enjoy fast food
This isn't the first time a famous chef has extolled the virtues of fast food. Much like Aarón Sánchez, the late Anthony Bourdain was a big fan of fried chicken from Popeyes — the fast-food chain that notably ranked second in Food Republic's list of the best and worst fried chicken sandwiches. The beloved TV personality shared his go-to order with People: Spicy fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, Cajun gravy, with a side of macaroni and cheese and a Dr Pepper. It especially hit the spot after being out on the road shooting his hit TV show "Parts Unknown." Chef David Chang also hasn't been shy about his love of Popeyes, in particular its biscuits. On TikTok, he shared how he pairs the signature buttery biscuits with butter and caviar for his take on surf and turf.
In-N-Out is another favorite fast food spot among celebrity chefs. Bourdain, Bobby Flay, Alton Brown, and Gordon Ramsay have all expressed their appreciation for the chain. If you want to eat like Ramsay, he has a relatable and straightforward In-N-Out order: The Double Double, Animal Style. This classic burger features two patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and spread. The British chef orders his favorite fast-food burger Animal Style, a secret menu topping that includes extra sauce, grilled onions, and pickles. He described the Double Double Animal Style as "heaven" during a chat with Mythical Kitchen — proof that even the most famous chefs appreciate a good burger or some perfectly fried chicken now and then.
