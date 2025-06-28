Gordon Ramsay's Go-To In N Out Order Is Simple But Relatable
If you've ever been even slightly interested in the culinary world, you've likely heard the name Gordon Ramsay. And, if you've ever been a fan of fast food burgers, you've likely heard of the West Coast's beloved In-N-Out Burger. Two powerhouses of the food scene come together as a likely pair — because even gourmet chefs enjoy the occasional drive-thru. In-N-Out is home to Ramsay's favorite burger, the Double Double Animal Style.
Featured in a Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meal" where Ramsay ate his hypothetical last meal — as some trends call it, their death row meal — the In-N-Out Double Double was what he reached for first (via YouTube). The Double Double is simply the classic burger and condiments stacked twice for twice the goodness, featuring two burger patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and spread. Ramsay orders it Animal Style, meaning the burger comes with extra sauce, grilled onions, and pickles. Other celebrity chefs loved In-N-Out as well, calling it their favorite fast food establishment. The list includes household names like Alton Brown, Bobby Flay, and the late Food Network icon, Anne Burrell. So, if you've ever wanted to eat like a professional chef on a budget, drive through an In-N-Out to try out Ramsay's order for yourself.
Ramsay and In-N-Out's menu
The most disappointing thing about In-N-Out Burger is that it's only available in the Western half of the United States — trust us, East Coasters, we feel your pain (though Tennessee is scheduled to get its first location in 2026). But Gordon Ramsay admired the fact that the chain sourced its ingredients locally and never let go of its California roots (per YouTube). In fact, Ramsay says In-N-Out was a big inspiration for him when he opened his first burger joint in Las Vegas, appropriately named Gordon Ramsay Burger.
It's worth noting that, although In-N-Out is known for serving its fries Animal Style, ordering a burger under those directions is actually part of its Not So Secret Menu. Other uncommon items include the Triple Triple and Quad Quad, three- and four-stacked burgers if you simply can't get enough. The Protein Style burger is wrapped in a lettuce bun, which is also great for those with a gluten intolerance, and the secret menu also has a grilled cheese for those who aren't in the mood for a burger or don't eat meat. The In-N-Out menu thrives on simplicity, and its classics have stayed the same for decades, which is what keeps regular Joes and Gordon Ramsays alike coming back through that drive-thru.