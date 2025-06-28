Gordon Ramsay's Go-To In N Out Order Is Simple But Relatable

If you've ever been even slightly interested in the culinary world, you've likely heard the name Gordon Ramsay. And, if you've ever been a fan of fast food burgers, you've likely heard of the West Coast's beloved In-N-Out Burger. Two powerhouses of the food scene come together as a likely pair — because even gourmet chefs enjoy the occasional drive-thru. In-N-Out is home to Ramsay's favorite burger, the Double Double Animal Style.

Featured in a Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meal" where Ramsay ate his hypothetical last meal — as some trends call it, their death row meal — the In-N-Out Double Double was what he reached for first (via YouTube). The Double Double is simply the classic burger and condiments stacked twice for twice the goodness, featuring two burger patties, two slices of American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and spread. Ramsay orders it Animal Style, meaning the burger comes with extra sauce, grilled onions, and pickles. Other celebrity chefs loved In-N-Out as well, calling it their favorite fast food establishment. The list includes household names like Alton Brown, Bobby Flay, and the late Food Network icon, Anne Burrell. So, if you've ever wanted to eat like a professional chef on a budget, drive through an In-N-Out to try out Ramsay's order for yourself.