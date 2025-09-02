10 Discontinued Fast Food Desserts We Totally Forgot About

Fast food menus have seen all kinds of changes throughout the years and among those even some fan favorite desserts have been forgotten to the past after they were discontinued. Just like twists on burgers, tacos, or sides, chains vying to draw in new customers or excite regulars anew have switched up their sweet offerings and even tried adding treats way outside that which their diners have grown accustomed.

Showcasing the culinary creativity of chains, pizza places have served up sugary spins on their typically savory breadsticks while some restaurants tried alternative ways to shake things up — like Chipotle briefly. Additionally, some of the featured forgotten desserts highlighted favor for capitalizing on trends with tie-in promotions or by forging partnerships with companies like Hershey's and Pepperidge Farms. Despite the occasional attempt to petition businesses like Arby's, Chick-fil-A, and Pizza Hut to have a change of heart, more often than not when these desserts were discontinued, they were gone for good.