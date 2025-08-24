The Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Sandwich That Needs To Come Back

Although operating under an exceptionally efficient business model, Chick-fil-A manages to sneak a surprising amount of variety into its menu. In addition to its many sauces, iconic waffle fries, signature Chick-fil-A lemonade, and crispy chicken sandwiches, there are occasionally overlooked options like the Cool Wrap and Spicy Southwest Salad. And in years past, another such beloved — albeit slightly atypical — offering was the Chicken Salad Sandwich.

Phased out in 2017, the dish was a fan favorite, sparking a wave of internet uproar upon its removal. Thankfully, the dish involved a pretty straightforward mixture of chicken, celery, relish, hard-boiled eggs, and mayonnaise — so, to take a bite of the sandwich once more, you'll need to gather the ingredients yourself. Select the best cut of chicken for the salad component, or simply swing by Chick-fil-A and order some of its sandwich filets a la carte. Buy slices of wheatberry bread, the flavorful and perfectly textured vessel for the dish. Then whir the food processor and reconstruct your own copycat version of this long-gone favorite, which deserves a spot on the menu once again.