The Discontinued Chick-Fil-A Sandwich That Needs To Come Back
Although operating under an exceptionally efficient business model, Chick-fil-A manages to sneak a surprising amount of variety into its menu. In addition to its many sauces, iconic waffle fries, signature Chick-fil-A lemonade, and crispy chicken sandwiches, there are occasionally overlooked options like the Cool Wrap and Spicy Southwest Salad. And in years past, another such beloved — albeit slightly atypical — offering was the Chicken Salad Sandwich.
Phased out in 2017, the dish was a fan favorite, sparking a wave of internet uproar upon its removal. Thankfully, the dish involved a pretty straightforward mixture of chicken, celery, relish, hard-boiled eggs, and mayonnaise — so, to take a bite of the sandwich once more, you'll need to gather the ingredients yourself. Select the best cut of chicken for the salad component, or simply swing by Chick-fil-A and order some of its sandwich filets a la carte. Buy slices of wheatberry bread, the flavorful and perfectly textured vessel for the dish. Then whir the food processor and reconstruct your own copycat version of this long-gone favorite, which deserves a spot on the menu once again.
One restaurant still serves the Chicken Salad Sandwich
Unless you're among the few who live in one of the two states without a Chick-fil-A, you're probably familiar with the chain's typical lineup. However, since its founding in 1967, there have been many other items added and removed from the menu. For a taste of Chick-fil-A's earliest roots, you can head to the Dwarf House, a replica of the diner that founder Truett Cathy opened prior to the chain.
Located in Chick-fil-A's birthplace of Hapeville, Georgia, this sit-down restaurant pays homage to where its signature boneless Chicken Sandwich was born. Many items sold there are unavailable at regular Chick-fil-A locations: burgers, omelettes, collard greens, pies, and signature dishes like the Hot Brown — chicken covered in a bacon cream sauce. And for one last surprise, don't forget to peek at the secret menu, a historic replica of Chick-fil-A's original. Right there, ready to order, is the Chicken Salad Sandwich, served between toasted wheat bread and lettuce. Keep this savvy backup in mind, and pull up to the Dwarf House to enjoy the phased-out classic.