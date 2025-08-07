Transform An Old-School Cocktail Into Your New Favorite Boozy Snack

Well-crafted cocktails appeal to varying senses. At first, the appearance catches the eye, then the aroma intrigues, and — hopefully — the sip subsequently delights. Yet despite the many tipples of such a template, cocktails are nevertheless dependably liquid. Even so, you can transform an old-school drink into a snack and enjoy a revamped sensory experience.

A piña colada is an excellent candidate for such an adaptation. The cocktail comes packed with rich, fruity flavors, upheld by the delightful pairing of pineapple and rum. So rather than blending or juicing the fruit into a drinkable form, infuse bite-sized pieces with the piña colada's palate. The assembly strongly differs from the boozy drink; there's no blender or shaker involved. Yet for fans of spirituous snacking, the results nevertheless delight.

The process requires some patience. After breaking down the pineapple — perhaps even opening without a knife — you'll need to soak the fruit in rum and coconut cream and refrigerate for as long as 12 hours. Once the pineapple morsels infuse with booze, they'll then be ready for a garnish and enjoyment.