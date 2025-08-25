Starbucks' New Pecan Drink Rings In Fall In All The Right Ways
Starbucks has a long history of new fall menus that ring in the cooler season with new flavors, returning favorites, and specialty twists available for any beverage. But this year, it takes an especially nutty focus with pecans, creating a lineup to satisfy your fall cravings starting August 26, 2025.
Starbucks' new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado features three shots of blonde espresso, warm spices, steamed oat milk, and it's topped off with a pecan crunch topping. The inherent nuttiness of the espresso already works perfectly with toasted flavors of oat, but when paired with the topping, it all comes together to form a bold and roasty 8-ounce beverage that's perfect for cold mornings. The return of the pecan crunch topping also heralds the comeback of last year's major hit, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Served hot, it's a sweet and buttery drink, but, when served cold, it comes with a layer of vanilla sweet cream foam that ramps up the sweetness into something truly decadent.
If none of these options tickle your fancy, you can always get your pecan fix with Starbucks' new Pecan Cold Foam. Lighter and foamier than its whipped cream counterpart, cold foam is a perfect addition to any iced drink in need of a little softening out. Though pecan options are certainly the stars of Starbucks' 2025 fall menu, there are plenty of other classic and unique options to choose from this year.
What else is new at Starbucks this fall?
It comes as no surprise that Starbucks plans to bring back the classic PSL, since what is a modern fall season without a bit of pumpkin? Also returning are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Cold Brew, giving those customers in warmer climates a chance to cool off during their warm autumnal season.
As far as food goes, you can now fill up in the mornings with new Italian Sausage Egg Bites with sundried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese — all cooked sous vide for the perfect texture. Paired with a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin or Raccoon Cake Pop, it's a mix of sweet and savory perfect for an indulgent breakfast. For those without a taste for mixed coffee drinks, Starbucks' barista-favorite single-origin bean, Guatemala Casi Cielo, returns as a featured roast.
Of course, Starbucks is no longer just about food and coffee. This fall, Starbucks partnered with Mike Willcox, bringing tarot-inspired designs to their merchandise lineup in the form of new mugs, tumblers, and all other manner of drinkware. If you happen to find yourself in Chicago, New York, or Seattle, stop by a Starbucks Reserve Roastery to sample some new flights and cocktails. Ranging from the bittersweet Tiramisu Latte to a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan using Knob Creek bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, and more, you can catch a buzz from the booze or caffeine of your choice.