Starbucks' New Pecan Drink Rings In Fall In All The Right Ways

Starbucks has a long history of new fall menus that ring in the cooler season with new flavors, returning favorites, and specialty twists available for any beverage. But this year, it takes an especially nutty focus with pecans, creating a lineup to satisfy your fall cravings starting August 26, 2025.

Starbucks' new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado features three shots of blonde espresso, warm spices, steamed oat milk, and it's topped off with a pecan crunch topping. The inherent nuttiness of the espresso already works perfectly with toasted flavors of oat, but when paired with the topping, it all comes together to form a bold and roasty 8-ounce beverage that's perfect for cold mornings. The return of the pecan crunch topping also heralds the comeback of last year's major hit, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Served hot, it's a sweet and buttery drink, but, when served cold, it comes with a layer of vanilla sweet cream foam that ramps up the sweetness into something truly decadent.

If none of these options tickle your fancy, you can always get your pecan fix with Starbucks' new Pecan Cold Foam. Lighter and foamier than its whipped cream counterpart, cold foam is a perfect addition to any iced drink in need of a little softening out. Though pecan options are certainly the stars of Starbucks' 2025 fall menu, there are plenty of other classic and unique options to choose from this year.