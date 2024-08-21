Fall Comes Early As Starbucks' Rolls Out Its New Fall Menu And Classic PSL

Starbucks' 2024 fall menu arrives in stores on August 22nd. Along with exciting new beverages comes the anticipated annual return of the company's most popular seasonal beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Its pumpkin spice sauce — not the same thing as Starbucks' syrup — is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. More returning autumnal favorites include the iced pumpkin cream chai, pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp oatmilk macchiato (hot or iced), and the iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso. As for the brand of oat milk Starbucks uses, the non-dairy drink comes formulated specifically for baristas.

Making its debut is the brand new iced apple crisp nondairy cream chai. The drink is made with creamy oatmilk, warm chai spices, and is finished with apple crisp cold foam. This specialty will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Two more Starbucks app-only exclusives that celebrate fall's apple harvest are the iced caramel apple cream latte and the iced honey apple almond milk flat white.

You can try even more pumpkin spice beverages at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, New York City, and Chicago (where you can find the world's biggest Starbucks). These include the return of Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte, the new Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice affogato, as well as the new non-alcoholic pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged cold brew. The roasteries' mixology menus will introduce the new pumpkin spice chai martini, pumpkin spice espresso martini, plus flights for sampling them all.