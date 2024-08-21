Fall Comes Early As Starbucks' Rolls Out Its New Fall Menu And Classic PSL
Starbucks' 2024 fall menu arrives in stores on August 22nd. Along with exciting new beverages comes the anticipated annual return of the company's most popular seasonal beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Its pumpkin spice sauce — not the same thing as Starbucks' syrup — is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. More returning autumnal favorites include the iced pumpkin cream chai, pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp oatmilk macchiato (hot or iced), and the iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso. As for the brand of oat milk Starbucks uses, the non-dairy drink comes formulated specifically for baristas.
Making its debut is the brand new iced apple crisp nondairy cream chai. The drink is made with creamy oatmilk, warm chai spices, and is finished with apple crisp cold foam. This specialty will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Two more Starbucks app-only exclusives that celebrate fall's apple harvest are the iced caramel apple cream latte and the iced honey apple almond milk flat white.
You can try even more pumpkin spice beverages at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, New York City, and Chicago (where you can find the world's biggest Starbucks). These include the return of Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte, the new Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice affogato, as well as the new non-alcoholic pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged cold brew. The roasteries' mixology menus will introduce the new pumpkin spice chai martini, pumpkin spice espresso martini, plus flights for sampling them all.
Fall themed Starbucks baked goods and drinkware
This fall you'll also see a new and super cute raccoon cake pop in the bakery case. These Starbucks cake pops will be coated in chocolate icing with buttercream and vanilla cake filling. Returning seasonal baked goods will feature a moist and nutty pumpkin cream cheese muffin, a pumpkin and pepita loaf, and the yummy baked apple croissant.
There's also plenty of colorful and autumn-hued new drinkware hitting Starbucks' shelves. The fall-themed merchandise brings a variety of cold cups, which will include peach gradient bling, violet swirl, harvest gradient, and autumn sunset in glass. The new line of tumblers comes in metallic pumpkin orange, iridescent deep purple shine, and in what's sure to be a barn-busting sell-out, the 40-ounce olive green Starbucks x Stanley vacuum seal quencher. You can also get your hands on a midnight blue twist-to-sip water bottle. A new addition to the Starbucks Artists Collaboration Series will feature drinkware with the vibrant symbolic work of artist Rex Sterling.
Starbucks Rewards members will be able to take advantage of the reusable cup benefit. Bring in a clean, personal cup to earn 25 stars and 10 cents off your drinks. Qualifying beverages can be ordered on the app, in stores, or at the drive-thru. You'll have to make at least one star-earning purchase, and the deal is limited to three times per day.
Starbucks autumn coffee at home
The fall frenzy doesn't stop when you leave your local Starbucks café. Bring the cozy vibes home with new Starbucks products for sale in grocery stores nationwide. Bottled beverages included the pumpkin spice Frappuccino chilled coffee drink and iced espresso pumpkin spice latte. Pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate will ensure that you'll never be without your PSL, and it's as easy to make as adding cold water.
Be your own barista with Starbucks coffee brewed right at home. Choose from bright pumpkin spice-flavored coffee for Nespresso Vertuo, K-Cup pods, roast, or ground. Two more options for whole or ground beans also include Starbucks' hearty fall blend with coffee from Sumatra (spice notes), Africa (citrusy), and Latin America (nutty and toasty). The new limited-edition smoked butterscotch flavored coffee has hints of salted brown butter and caramelized sugar. You can also bring the flavors of the season to your favorite cuppa joe with Starbucks pumpkin spice flavored creamer, available in regular and non-dairy. The non-dairy version is 100% vegan and made from a blend of almond and oat milks.
Whole bean lovers are also in for a treat. Starbucks is celebrating 20 years of its beloved Guatemala Casi Cielo, a single-origin coffee harvested just once a year. The company is also releasing an assortment of seasonal, hand-picked blends roasted daily at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries. These include Honduras Cafico, Tanzania Lyenga, Sun-Dried Uganda Embogo, and Colombia Las Margaritas Sudan Rume, available for a limited time only.