12 Vintage McDonald's Happy Meal Toys That Made Fast Food More Fun

While McDonald's is stepping up its burger game in 2025, for many of us, what comes to mind when we think of the iconic fast food chain isn't just a Big Mac or Filet O' Fish, it's the bright red Happy Meal box and the fun toys that came inside. If you came of age in the '80s, '90s, or early 2000s, those surprise toys were an essential part of the dining experience.

While McDonald's wasn't the first fast food chain to offer a kids' meal with a toy — that honor goes to Burger Chef — the Golden Arches' Happy Meal toys are part of our collective memory thanks to innovative features and high-profile brand partnerships with the likes of Mattel and the Muppets, which made eating out as a kid so much fun. More than just plastic knickknacks, these vintage Happy Meal toys became treasured childhood relics that spark nostalgia to this day.