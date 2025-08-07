Review: Is McDonald's Mt. McDonaldland Shake Too Sweet For Its Own Good?
Comebacks are a beautiful thing, and McDonald's has a knack for summoning long-gone favorites, whether it's the memorable Snack Wraps or campfire classics like the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. McDonaldland, the chain's lineup of lovable mascots, are experiencing a summer revival after two decades. Such an occasion calls for a sweet treat to celebrate, and they've got just the ticket: the Mt. McDonaldland Shake. Debuting on August 12, the colorful drink is at the center of a meal deal — consisting of one's choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, plus perfectly crispy fries – for a limited time.
Famously, the Golden Arches unveiled its happy-go-lucky crew (the product of advertising firm Needham, Harper & Steers) for the first time in 1971. A vintage McDonald's ad airing the same year depicts the fictional characters carousing through a whimsical land of "apple pie trees," and volcanoes, from which the sugary treat gets its appearance with equally psychedelic flourishes — a blue lava-esque foundation and neon-pink peaks of whipped cream to mirror fluffy clouds parting the skies.
The Mt. McDonaldland Shake certainly looks playful enough. Will the mysterious concoction usher in an unforeseen creative peak for Mickey D's? Or will it fall cliffside like other infamous McFails over the years? I sampled the yet-to-be-announced flavor prior to its release to find out.
Price and availability
Starting August 12, the Mt. McDonaldland Shake is rolling out on a national scale. This means every participating McDonald's will carry the milkshake for as long as supplies last. McDonald's has a stunning footprint, topping well over 13,000 stores in North America alone. We're not talking golden tickets or secret passcodes — getting your hands on the McDonaldland Meal is a piece of cake, geography withstanding. We don't have the price currently for the creamy sipper (nor the meal), but a McDonald's official did confirm the special flavor would be available in medium and large sizes.
Clearly, the Mt. McDonaldland Shake is supposed to incentivize purchasing a full-sized meal, but the promotion isn't necessarily a package deal. Reps for the company assured us that diners can skip the lunch and dive straw-first into the specialty if they prefer. Skip the self-ordering kiosk and flag down an employee to complete your order. Also, the whipped cream's not obligatory — feel free to buy one without it.
Mt. McDonaldland Shake taste test
Appearance-wise, the milkshake is positively unicorn-esque, down to the fluffy peaks of bubblegum-pink whipped cream crowning the sky-blue mixture underneath. Could it be fruity, or maybe like cotton candy? I gave it a whiff just to see if I could guess the elusive taste before sipping. I was right — it tasted almost like raspberry and strawberry combined. The first few sips made clear how creamy the Mt. McDonaldland Shake was. And sugary. Very, very sugary. Nostalgia kicked in as I fondly recalled trips to my childhood Mickey D's PlayPlace as well as, strangely enough, Creme Savers candies. In terms of execution, the elements hit where they were supposed to — the texture thick, creamy, but still easy to drink through the straw, no weird clumps or icy pockets connoting a poorly-mixed shake.
But the smooth ride to Mt. McDonaldland quickly took a turn. Once I got halfway through the cup, the once-blissful mixture started to turn treacly. The notes of Crunch Berries and Fruity Pebbles (that I actually enjoyed!) began to wane, descending into a taste far more saccharine as it melted to a puddle. We were given both a Quarter Pounder cheeseburger and McNuggets in addition to the fries, so cutting through the sugar rush with salty grub helped to balance things out. I liked it more at the beginning than the end, which is usually the case for explosively-sugary desserts.
Final thoughts
Experiencing the Mt. McDonaldland Shake firsthand can be compared to binging birthday cake — it's a good idea at first, until the regret sets in. The chain went for a party-in-a-cup to commemorate the pals long left in the shadows, so going way over the top flavor-wise wasn't out of line. But as a standalone treat, it felt a little tired. As far as the chilled items from Mickey D's dessert bar go, I'm more of a McFlurry kind of girl, but a milkshake never fails to draw me in. Going heavy-handed on the shake's sweetness takes away from the enjoyment, especially if you're someone prone to chugging the whole thing (like I am).
Fans of McDonald's extra-smooth ice cream will likely be interested in sampling the novelty. Assuming you can't get enough sweet stuff in your life, the Mt. McDonaldland Shake will certainly fit the bill, but if you're easily nauseated by sugar bombs, this isn't for you. Would I indulge in a few slurps with the accompanying cheeseburger, should I pick up a meal? Probably. The berry-like flourishes were delicious, even if the feeling didn't last. And even then, I'd much rather reach for plain old chocolate or vanilla when craving a soft-serve dessert from the drive-thru. Having reached the summit of Mt. McDonaldland, I wouldn't fight through crowds to hike back up again.