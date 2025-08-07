Review: Is McDonald's Mt. McDonaldland Shake Too Sweet For Its Own Good?

Comebacks are a beautiful thing, and McDonald's has a knack for summoning long-gone favorites, whether it's the memorable Snack Wraps or campfire classics like the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry. McDonaldland, the chain's lineup of lovable mascots, are experiencing a summer revival after two decades. Such an occasion calls for a sweet treat to celebrate, and they've got just the ticket: the Mt. McDonaldland Shake. Debuting on August 12, the colorful drink is at the center of a meal deal — consisting of one's choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, plus perfectly crispy fries – for a limited time.

Famously, the Golden Arches unveiled its happy-go-lucky crew (the product of advertising firm Needham, Harper & Steers) for the first time in 1971. A vintage McDonald's ad airing the same year depicts the fictional characters carousing through a whimsical land of "apple pie trees," and volcanoes, from which the sugary treat gets its appearance with equally psychedelic flourishes — a blue lava-esque foundation and neon-pink peaks of whipped cream to mirror fluffy clouds parting the skies.

The Mt. McDonaldland Shake certainly looks playful enough. Will the mysterious concoction usher in an unforeseen creative peak for Mickey D's? Or will it fall cliffside like other infamous McFails over the years? I sampled the yet-to-be-announced flavor prior to its release to find out.