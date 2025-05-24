The Fast Food Mascot Who Was Originally A Villain (And Then A TikTok Drink Trend)

From the recognizable clown Ronald McDonald to the once-retired alien mascot CosMc, McDonald's has a long list of characters that help market menu items. One of the biggest changes to the McDonald's branding was in 1971 with the introduction of Grimace to the mascot lineup, alongside well-known members of McDonaldland like Mayor McCheese and The Hamburglar. But what is this purple creature actually supposed to be? McDonald's confirmed in a tweet back in 2014 that Grimace is the "embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud," depending on how you interpret the mascot's lore. While today he is seen as a rather huggable and misunderstood member of the McDonald's mascot team, his original design was a whole lot more sinister.

In a McDonaldland advertisement from the early 1970s via YouTube, Ronald McDonald spots the purple mascot stealing shakes and Coca-Cola from McDonald's. He is called "evil grimace" and is depicted as having large eyes and eyebrows formed in a scowl, scaly skin, and four arms for holding all his stolen treats. However, McDonald's quickly discovered that fans didn't connect with Grimace's thieving nature and menacing appearance, and soon he was rebranded with a softer, more adorable look and goofy attitude.

Throughout the years, Grimace seldom made appearances in McDonald's promotions, fated to be a less popular member of the cast. That is, until the summer of 2023, when a berry-flavored purple shake introduced Grimace — and his original evil nature — to a new generation of McDonald's customers.