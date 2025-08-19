Ground Beef Recalls That Swept The US

More than just the makings of hamburgers and the same old meatballs, ground beef's popularity with American diets also means recalls can be considerable — and sometimes dramatic. Even when the risk is low or the probability of a contamination remains suspect, the consequences of being wrong are exactly why the U.S Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service errs on the side of caution while presenting details about the danger. Where beef is concerned, this often means emphasizing the risk presented such as by bacteria's like E. coli and salmonella.

Of course, sanitary practices and abiding by recommended internal cooking temperatures aren't nearly enough to stave off potential infections, especially when the worst outcomes could include kidney failure and even death. As such, local, state, and federal agencies have continued to evolve practices and regulations in response to ground beef recalls that, in some cases, set records exceeding tens of millions of pounds of product before landing meat packers in court. From cautionary tales with hospitalizations and death to fortunate cases caught before harm could occur, the following ground beef recalls impacted Americans across the country.