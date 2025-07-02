9 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Ground Beef
Although ground beef is a cheap, delicious protein that can either bulk up your weeknight meals or serve as the center of a recipe, having a bit leftover creates a dilemma. Often, you don't have quite enough to make another batch of chili, but you also have too much to justify throwing away.
Luckily, chef Frank Bonanno, owner and chef of Bonanno Concepts, has plenty of easy ideas for turning that last handful of meat into a classic ground beef meal — even if you made a mistake with your original recipe. "Ground beef that is leftover and that isn't served juicy and well-seasoned doesn't have to remain dry and tasteless," Bonanno says. "When reheating, I always add a splash of beef stock or wine plus a little olive oil."
The versatility of ground beef lets you repurpose even heavily seasoned leftovers into something completely new. Plus, the misconception that ground beef can only be frozen raw is a common mistake — so don't be afraid to hold onto leftovers until you're ready to use them. These easy recipes are a great way to create a zero-waste kitchen at your convenience and with your taste buds in mind.
Transform ground beef into Italian ragù
A meaty pasta sauce, sometimes called gravy, is perfect for reviving dried-out ground beef. Chef Frank Bonanno says it's as easy as throwing in beef and crushed tomatoes with a bit of wine and herbs, and letting it simmer for at least 20 minutes. "The long cooking melds flavors and makes something completely different and better," Bonanno says. Of course, any simmered meat sauce only gets better with time, so feel free to throw it on the stove when you get home from work and eat it whenever you're ready.
Create Vietnamese-style lettuce wraps
Ground beef is often used in hearty recipes, so why not repurpose your leftovers into something a bit lighter, like Vietnamese-style lettuce wraps? "The bright, acidic flavors of such a salad help mask that 'leftover' taste but also create a light, refreshing meal," says chef Frank Bonanno. He recommends a squeeze of lime juice, some fish sauce, and a sprinkling of mint and cilantro. Then, wrap it in your favorite type of lettuce for a quick and delicious lunch.
Whip up a breakfast hash
If you're looking for a way to keep up your energy throughout the day, a hash of potatoes, beef, and eggs is hard to beat. Using leftover beef lets you focus on getting the potatoes to the perfect level of crispy tenderness before tossing in the meat for a few minutes to warm it through. "The trick is to form good caramelization on the potatoes, so you never put the cold into the cold," chef Frank Bonanno says. His recommendation? Layer the whole concoction with hot sauce for a kick in every bite.
Make Mexican-inspired bowls
If your ground beef already has the right spices, making Mexican-inspired bowls is a great choice. But if it's a bit plain or leftover from making burgers, this fast recipe is a great way to bulk up a rice bowl. "Heat the beef with cumin, chili powder, and a squirt of lime juice ... [to] totally change the flavor profile and make it a meal, not leftover," chef Frank Bonanno says. He recommends serving the bowl with avocado, salsa, and black beans.
Tuck ground beef into empanadas or meat pies
This is an especially versatile idea from chef Frank Bonanno, because it's all about the fillings. He recommends combining your leftover beef with sauteed onions, hard-boiled eggs, and olives for Argentine-style empanadas. Alternatively, if you're in the mood for a British meat pie, pair the beef with Worcestershire and herbs. "The pastry wrapper transforms humdrum leftovers into something special," he says.
Fix up some fried rice
Chef Frank Bonanno considers fried rice to be "one of the most clever ways ... to use up small bits of leftover protein." With leftover rice, a hot pan, and a quick-moving spatula, it's easy to transform bland ingredients into a delicious meal. Feel free to add any vegetables you have in the fridge, from watercress and spinach to diced carrots, and watch how the flavors meld together into something spectacular. "The secret is high heat and constant motion," Bonanno adds.
Make Mediterranean-style stuffed vegetables
Rice, bell peppers, and a bit of seasoning are all you need to make stuffed veggies. Like all the other recipes, these little vegetable-and-beef protein pouches can be easily customized to your tastes, so feel free to sprinkle in some cheese and hot sauce to upgrade them. "The vegetables provide moisture, and the herbs revive the meat," says chef Frank Bonanno. If you don't want to use peppers, he also recommends stuffing your ground beef into zucchini or tomatoes.
Dig into loaded nachos
If you've got some tortillas or chips in your pantry, this is one of the hardest-to-beat recipes on the list. Even with just a little cheese and jalapeños, you get dynamic, flavorful nachos for a low price tag — and for very little effort. Chef Frank Bonanno advises home cooks to "reheat the meat with taco seasoning and a splash of beer or broth" to ensure it stays moist while it cooks in the pan, oven, or microwave.
Prepare a shepherd's-style skillet
If you're looking for something a little more show-stopping, a bit of seasoning, mashed potatoes, and sauteed carrots and onions are all you need for this shepherd's pie-style casserole skillet. This particular comfort food is great because you can make it in whatever quantity you want. "The trick here is creating layers of flavor — each element must taste considered, not [like] an afterthought," says chef Frank Bonanno.