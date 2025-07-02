9 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Ground Beef

Although ground beef is a cheap, delicious protein that can either bulk up your weeknight meals or serve as the center of a recipe, having a bit leftover creates a dilemma. Often, you don't have quite enough to make another batch of chili, but you also have too much to justify throwing away.

Luckily, chef Frank Bonanno, owner and chef of Bonanno Concepts, has plenty of easy ideas for turning that last handful of meat into a classic ground beef meal — even if you made a mistake with your original recipe. "Ground beef that is leftover and that isn't served juicy and well-seasoned doesn't have to remain dry and tasteless," Bonanno says. "When reheating, I always add a splash of beef stock or wine plus a little olive oil."

The versatility of ground beef lets you repurpose even heavily seasoned leftovers into something completely new. Plus, the misconception that ground beef can only be frozen raw is a common mistake — so don't be afraid to hold onto leftovers until you're ready to use them. These easy recipes are a great way to create a zero-waste kitchen at your convenience and with your taste buds in mind.