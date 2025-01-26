How Long Can Meat Be Stored In The Freezer?

Shopping at warehouse stores can mean great deals on meat, but unless you have a large family, you might struggle to eat it all before it starts to spoil. That's why many of us freeze raw meat for later use — but how long is "later," and when does it become too late?

Uncooked beef, such as steak, can stay in the freezer for between four months to a year, while ground beef should only be kept for up to four months. Whole chickens and turkeys remain good for up to a year, but dark chicken parts are best used within six to nine months, and chicken breasts stay at peak quality for about six months. Pork is similarly best consumed within six months, though pork sausage should only be kept frozen for up to two months, and raw bacon for just one month.

It's important to note that meat will actually remain safe to eat indefinitely in the freezer; the super-cold temperatures make it impossible for bacteria to grow and thrive. However, these time guidelines reflect how long the meat stays at its best quality and most palatable state. If you do a good job of packaging the meat for the freezer, it may last a bit longer; a more haphazard job might mean those steaks are subject to freezer burn sooner.