Tired Of The Same Old Meatball? Try These Flavor Variations

Spaghetti and meatballs is an widely-beloved dish — so much so that it can become a bit overdone. When you tire of reaching for the ground beef and marinara sauce and are looking for some flavor variation, don't count out meatballs altogether. There are plenty of other meatball recipes from around the world that incorporate different types of meat, spices, and other tasty ingredients, all mixed together into perfectly spherical bites of deliciousness.

To get the scoop on the best creative meatball recipes, Food Republic spoke to Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Kansas City's Jasper's Restaurant, which specializes in Italian cuisine. He is also the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio. The pro chef told Food Republic that he teaches a meatball class where he experiments with different ingredients and flavor combinations, and recommended five different ways to shake up your go-to recipe and elevate your dishes to new heights.