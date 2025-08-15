Why Comfort Foods Are So Popular During Labor Day Festivities

Comfort foods like hot dogs, hamburgers, and grilled meats have become synonymous with Labor Day celebrations. Yet, Labor Day has always been about more than just enjoying the perfect barbecue pork ribs recipe pulled from the grill. Instead, these food traditions are deeply rooted in the Labor movement of the late 19th century. Beginning in the 1880s, unions and labor organizations staged public celebrations that included communal barbecues. Intended to celebrate industrial workers, these community events provided people with a day of rest and plenty of delicious grilled meats.

One of the first Labor Day events took place in New York City on September 3, 1888, when the Volunteer Firemen's Association roasted a 1,200-pound ox. Other cities, like Kansas City and Omaha, quickly followed suit with parades, public celebrations, and community ox roasts.

By the time Labor Day was declared a national holiday in 1894, many cities across the United States were already having large scale barbecues that featured whole roasted beef, goat, and mutton served up with coffee, freshly baked bread, and burgoo — a Kentucky specialty that consists of a hearty stew made with vegetables, beef, and other meats. Suffice to say, the tradition of enjoying tasty meat cooked outdoors alongside other comfort foods stuck — albeit with a slightly different menu. Most of us don't have an entire ox just lying around, after all.