The Mess-Free Way To Make Your Own Beef Tallow

You may have noticed that beef tallow is having a moment — and for good reason. It's a powerhouse in the kitchen. Also known as "beef drippings," beef tallow is rendered beef fat that's made by simmering and clarifying suet, or the fatty tissue that surrounds the animal's organs. In addition to having a deliciously savory kick, the key difference between cooking with beef tallow and seed oils (such as olive or canola oil) or butter is that beef tallow has a higher smoke point, making it ideal for cooking that requires high heat, like searing, frying, and roasting. However, anyone who's ever tried making beef tallow at home understands how time-consuming and finicky the process can be. To get some tips, Food Republic spoke to Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck.

When asked what the cleanest and most efficient method is for rendering beef tallow at home, Chastain said, "Dry rendering is pretty popular, but every time I have tried that method, it burns." For this reason, she said she prefers to use her slow cooker to make beef tallow from scratch.

To get the process started, Chastain suggested chopping up the beef into small pieces and then using a food processor on the pulse setting to break down the meat before adding it to the slow cooker. "Add just enough water to cover the fat. Set it on low for [six to eight] hours," she explained. Then, simply wait for the beef fat to turn brown and crispy. That's when you know it's entirely rendered.