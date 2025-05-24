Beef Tallow Is The Butter Alternative That Adds A Savory Twist To Pie Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beef tallow is one of those ingredients that was seldom discussed outside of restaurant circles — until suddenly, it was everywhere. One of the trendiest ingredients of 2025, the demand for this seed oil substitute is so high that it's actually outpacing supply in some places. And while it's most commonly associated with adding extra richness to french fries, searing steaks, or seasoning cast iron pans, one of beef tallow's best uses is one you might not expect: as a butter alternative in pie crusts.

We spoke to Greg Hozinsky, corporate chef at Coast Packing Company, who offered his insight into this unconventional but delicious ingredient swap. "Beef tallow produces a flakier crust than butter," he offers as one benefit. "Additionally, tallow adds a subtle richness that enhances both sweet and savory pies without overpowering their flavors."

Beyond its flavor-enhancing qualities, tallow offers other distinct advantages over butter in baking. "While butter must be kept cold and handled carefully to avoid overworking, tallow is more forgiving and easier to work with," Hozinsky continues. "It's a firmer fat, which helps maintain the integrity of the dough during the cutting-in process, kneading, and baking."