How To Store Beef Tallow Like A Pro And Keep This Golden Fat Fresh For Months

Once you've learned how to cook with beef tallow, it can be hard to stop. But to maximize its taste and longevity, you've got to preserve it properly. We spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to find out how to store your beef tallow to keep it on hand and delicious.

"When it comes to storage, you can keep beef tallow at room temperature for a short period if it's in a sealed, clean container, but I recommend storing it in the fridge for best freshness," Littley says. "It'll stay good for several months chilled, or even longer if frozen." Many people make the same mistake when cooking with oil as they do when using beef tallow: storage. It's not enough to keep beef tallow safe from heat, moisture, and light — you must store it in the fridge or freezer to keep it fresh for months.

The real danger is contamination. "Make sure you're using a clean spoon each time to avoid contamination, that's key to keeping it from going off," advises Littley. "If it starts to smell sour, waxy, or just 'off,' it's probably gone rancid.” At room temperature, bacteria and mold spores introduced by dirty spoons or simply opening the container can cause fat to go bad. But refrigeration stalls their growth, and freezing may keep it good for one to three years. Keeping your tallow free of particulates and foreign microbes is especially important if you make your own at home.