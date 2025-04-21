What's The Difference Between Beef Tallow And Seed Oil?

Cooking with oils and fats is a common practice that's been used to add flavor and properly heat foods for ages. Despite losing traction in the late 20th century, beef tallow has been slowly making a comeback in both the food and health worlds. But for all the talk about it, not everyone knows what beef tallow is or how to cook with it — much less how it compares to common seed oils. To understand more about the difference between the two we spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, in an exclusive Food Republic interview.

Beef tallow, also known as 'beef drippings', is made by simmering and breaking down the fat that surrounds a cow's organs. It was typically used for deep frying, given its ability to perform well under high heat, until it was replaced by seed oils. As the name implies, seed oils are extracted from the seeds of vegetables, which give you products like canola and sunflower oil. Compared to beef tallow, seed oils were deemed to have more nutritional value, which is why many establishments and households made the switch. However, gaining a better understanding of the functions, textures, and flavors of both cooking options will not only improve your recipes, but provides you with factual nutritional information, as well. Thankfully, Chef Dennis is an expert in all things tallow and oil, and shared much insight into the realities of cooking with both types of fat.