McDonald's has been a fast-food staple for decades, but what makes it so irresistibly smooth? While the infamous malfunctioning machines might lead you to believe otherwise, the secret lies in the precise combination of ingredients.

Technically, McDonald's vanilla cone is not actually ice cream like Breyer's "Natural Vanilla" (sans vanilla) sold in stores; due to its lower milkfat content, it falls into the category of "soft serve" — and no, soft serve is not considered ice cream. You will notice the brand calls it the "Vanilla Cone" on its menu, and this distinction is key to its texture.

The ingredients — milk, sugar, cream, corn syrup, natural vanilla flavoring, and stabilizers like mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, and carrageenan — all play a role in the McDonald's Vanilla Cone. These stabilizers help prevent ice crystals from forming, which is what gives traditional ice cream a harder, more solid consistency. The churning process, which incorporates air into the mixture, further enhances the smooth, creamy texture.