McDonald's New McFlurry Flavor Is A Campfire Classic
Just in time for campfire season, McDonald's will be releasing its new Hershey's S'mores McFlurry on June 10, a month ahead of its much-anticipated Snack Wrap drop. But if you want to try it, you'll have to get to your local restaurant before August 11, because that is when this limited-time sweet treat will disappear from stores, like wisps of smoke from a bonfire into the night.
The Hershey S'mores McFlurry will be available in regular or mini sizes and feature a little bit of everything that makes the camping treat so good, including bits of Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers, and little mini-marshmallows (unfortunately not toasted over an open fire), all swirled into vanilla soft serve. Of course, McDonald's fans' concerns were immediately drawn to the ongoing drama concerning the fast food chain's ice cream machines, which never seem to be working. One person declared on @snackolater's Instagram post where he tried the new confection that they weren't "even gonna bother going just for them to say it's unavailable." Harsh, but understandable.
This isn't a new McFlurry flavor for McDonald's
McDonald's, as well as other chains like Starbucks, are known for releasing different menu items in different countries — and sometimes it seems like the U.S. always gets short shrift. This is especially true of its McFlurry flavors, with our neighbor to the north, Canada, getting some pretty incredible cool treats that never make it across the border, like its Birthday McFlurry.
Last summer, McDonald's actually debuted a S'mores McFlurry in Canada, which was fairly similar to the one being released here in the States. Like the American version, it came with a graham cracker element and mini-marshmallows, though in place of the Hershey's candy, it featured a swirl of hot fudge to finish out the vanilla soft serve-based dessert. Although Americans are just happy to be included in this new release, several commenters on @snackolator's taste test agree that chocolate fudge is a necessary ingredient for this decadent treat. Luckily, for a small upcharge, you can add hot fudge to your creation as well as caramel and whipped cream for an extra sweet treat.