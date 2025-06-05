McDonald's New McFlurry Flavor Is A Campfire Classic

Just in time for campfire season, McDonald's will be releasing its new Hershey's S'mores McFlurry on June 10, a month ahead of its much-anticipated Snack Wrap drop. But if you want to try it, you'll have to get to your local restaurant before August 11, because that is when this limited-time sweet treat will disappear from stores, like wisps of smoke from a bonfire into the night.

The Hershey S'mores McFlurry will be available in regular or mini sizes and feature a little bit of everything that makes the camping treat so good, including bits of Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers, and little mini-marshmallows (unfortunately not toasted over an open fire), all swirled into vanilla soft serve. Of course, McDonald's fans' concerns were immediately drawn to the ongoing drama concerning the fast food chain's ice cream machines, which never seem to be working. One person declared on @snackolater's Instagram post where he tried the new confection that they weren't "even gonna bother going just for them to say it's unavailable." Harsh, but understandable.