The Fast Food Sauce That Transforms Homemade Mexican Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Look, when hunger calls, we answer it — sometimes by any means necessary. That's why you're never going to hear us hating on frozen pizza from the grocery store (and don't get us started on how much we love picking up fried chicken from our favorite fast food chain for dinner every so often). But the truth is, nothing really beats a homemade meal — specifically, a homemade Mexican meal.

The only problem is, sometimes you go through all the trouble of constructing a perfect plate of chicken tinga nachos or saucy birria tacos, only to discover you're missing a key ingredient for the sauce — or maybe just missing that last shred of patience that separates you from inhaling your dinner straight off the tray when you're hangry. Fortunately, when that happens, there's an easy product you can reach for to instantly elevate your from-scratch Mexican feasts and give them the dynamism and flavor complexity you're craving. The answer? Taco Bell packaged sauces.

Yes, you read that right. Those free little packets that usually get tossed willy-nilly into your bag are actually the stress-free solution to leveling up your kitchen-made Mexican favorites. And while Taco Bell offers a wide variety of sauces (depending on your location), we're focusing on the main crew — the Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo packets. These sauces are basically engineered to complement the core flavors of Mexican cuisine and turn your sad burritos and dry tacos into genuinely satisfying meals — no prep required.