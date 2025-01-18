Experts Reveal Why Restaurant Mashed Potatoes Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Making a batch of mashed potatoes doesn't seem all that challenging. All you need to do is boil potatoes, mash them, and mix in some butter, milk, and seasoning. However, for many of us, a simple homemade recipe never measures up to the decadently rich and creamy mashed potatoes you get at a quality restaurant. Obviously, restaurants have professional chefs working their magic behind the scenes which leads to super tasty results, but the dish doesn't have to be so elusive, does it?

To uncover some of the secrets behind why restaurant mashed potatoes always taste better, I consulted several experts who have ample experience perfecting the recipe, and they weren't shy with the tips. Ashley Schuering, an ex-line cook and the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict had lots to say on the matter, as did Jessica Randhawa, Owner & Head Chef of The Forked Spoon. In addition to these chefs, I also got some helpful insights from Lisa Lotts, the woman behind the highly acclaimed food blog Garlic and Zest, and Allie Hagerty, the Food Blogger and Recipe Creator behind Seasoned and Salted.

If you've ever asked yourself, why do my mashed potatoes suck? The information provided by these experts will certainly turn things around. Even if you think your mashed potatoes aren't bad, with a bit of help from the pros, you should be able to whip up a batch of drool-worthy mashed potatoes any restaurant would be happy to serve.