High Noon Just Recalled Thousands Of 12-Packs Mislabeled As Celsius Energy Drinks

After seeing the effects of caffeine and alcohol in a Four Loko, the US Food and Drug Administration banned production of drinks containing both. However, while caffeine and alcohol are both involved, High Noon's recall of thousands of its products and Celsius Energy Drink 12-packs is a little different thanks to a labeling error.

On July 29, 2025, High Noon issued a voluntary recall of two production lots of its Beach Variety 12-ounce 12-packs. But what makes this recall unique is that a packaging supplier mistake also roped in Celsius Energy Drink, owned by Celsius Holdings. It's common for drink producers to share suppliers who actually manufacture and distribute cans to factories. Per High Noon's announcement, the supplier accidentally sent empty cans for Celsius's Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz drink to High Noon, which were then filled with vodka seltzer. Factory workers then mistakenly added these mislabeled cans to Beach Variety 12-packs, risking accidental alcohol consumption for consumers who may not have noticed.

While hard seltzers occupy a murky area of alcohol classification between the FDA, Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau, and the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, mislabeling of any product is a serious issue, especially when alcohol is involved. While this recall is not quite as serious for the general public as a Class One recall of foodstuffs, recent purchasers of High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs should take steps to ensure their products do not fall under the recall.