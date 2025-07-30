High Noon Just Recalled Thousands Of 12-Packs Mislabeled As Celsius Energy Drinks
After seeing the effects of caffeine and alcohol in a Four Loko, the US Food and Drug Administration banned production of drinks containing both. However, while caffeine and alcohol are both involved, High Noon's recall of thousands of its products and Celsius Energy Drink 12-packs is a little different thanks to a labeling error.
On July 29, 2025, High Noon issued a voluntary recall of two production lots of its Beach Variety 12-ounce 12-packs. But what makes this recall unique is that a packaging supplier mistake also roped in Celsius Energy Drink, owned by Celsius Holdings. It's common for drink producers to share suppliers who actually manufacture and distribute cans to factories. Per High Noon's announcement, the supplier accidentally sent empty cans for Celsius's Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz drink to High Noon, which were then filled with vodka seltzer. Factory workers then mistakenly added these mislabeled cans to Beach Variety 12-packs, risking accidental alcohol consumption for consumers who may not have noticed.
While hard seltzers occupy a murky area of alcohol classification between the FDA, Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau, and the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, mislabeling of any product is a serious issue, especially when alcohol is involved. While this recall is not quite as serious for the general public as a Class One recall of foodstuffs, recent purchasers of High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs should take steps to ensure their products do not fall under the recall.
How to identify recalled High Noon and Celsius Energy Drinks
While most alcohol vendors and grocery stores throw out recalled food, it still may be on the consumer to determine if they have a mislabeled product. Though the recall only affects Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin, anyone who purchased a High Noon Beach Variety Pack recently or may consume a Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz energy drink should carefully evaluate the packaging. This is especially true for anyone under the legal drinking age, may be pregnant, or who abstains from alcohol.
Universal Product Codes (UPC) are retail codes used to track sales of a specific inventory item, but they also help in situations like this. In its announcement, High Noon said the UPC for affected High Noon packages is 085000040065 and the UPC for affected Celsius packages is 8 89392 00134 1. Lot Codes denote specific batches that use the same materials and are great for helping companies determine which products may be affected by recalls. See High Noon's announcement on the FDA website for the lot codes.
If you can't determine if your product is affected by the codes, the unique situation of this recall created an obvious physical indicator. While normal Sparkling Blue Razz flavored drinks have a black lid, affected batches have the silver lid found on High Noon cans. To avoid drinking a mislabeled beverage, avoid any can of this flavor that does not have the correct color of lid.