What Do Grocery Stores Actually Do With Recalled Food?

While we may not personally experience them, grocery store recalls are a very real issue that affect local consumers and food manufacturers alike. Like when 160 thousand pounds of ground beef is recalled for E. Coli risk, you tend to hear about it even if it's not in your local store. But as widely known as they may be, not many people know what actually happens when groceries are recalled — much less what happens to the food itself.

In general, most foods get recalled for having hidden or undeclared allergens, dangerous pathogens — known as a Class One recall — or foreign material, all of which require food to be sent back to the grocery stores and removed from shelves. While the products are being removed from all portions of the manufacturing line, the product's Universal Product Code is also flagged, which helps identify who's purchased the grocery and needs to be contacted.

Unfortunately, once the recalled food is safely taken away from public consumption, the only thing to do is throw it away. That's right — even if it's just a labeling mistake — all recalled products are immediately trashed and sent to landfill, putting a lot of pressure on both retailers and grocery stores to stay ahead of recalls. Thankfully, this can be handled and prevented at multiple steps of the manufacturing process, all geared towards prioritizing public health and safety.