How Much Alcohol Is Really In A Four Loko?
Four Loko's vibrant can design and edgy branding is almost as defining as its high alcohol content. But how strong is the beverage, really? The alcoholic base present in Four Loko is referred to as a "premium malt beverage" by the company itself, similar to the alcohol found in drinks like White Claw. Each variety also contains both natural and artificial flavorings.
The amount of alcohol present in a Four Loko actually depends on the size of the can, as well as the U.S. state that it is sold in. The drinks can be found in many varieties, spanning from 8% to 14% alcohol by volume (ABV). The exact alcohol content is clearly marked on each can, a requirement from the Federal Trade Commission placed on the drink in 2011. For comparison, a standard 12-ounce beer contains between 4% and 7% ABV, and a 5-ounce glass of red wine will contain between 12% and 15% ABV. With these stats in mind, it's clear that consuming a can of Four Loko is likely to bring on the buzz rather quickly.
Longtime fans of Four Loko may recall that the beverage once contained a whole lot more than alcohol and flavorings, until a major controversy caused the company to remove multiple ingredients, including caffeine. While the drink was never banned nationwide in America, major changes had to be made to its design and formula to encourage safer drinking practices among consumers.
Amidst controversy, Four Loko went through a massive change
For the first few years that Four Loko was on shelves, the boozy beverage contained ingredients like caffeine, guarana, and taurine. These stimulants are also present in many energy drinks, which can make consumers feel more awake and alert. While these substances are generally fine to consume in small doses, Four Loko's combination of all three, along with alcohol, made for one deceptively strong drink.
Four Loko's original recipe contained wormwood (also found in the controversial spirit absinthe), in addition to the aforementioned stimulants. To help the drink find success, the formula later dropped the wormwood flavoring and doubled the ABV from 6% to 12%. The drink was majorly popular amongst college students, since its high caffeine and alcohol levels made it easy to get both tipsy and energized.
Unfortunately, the drink became associated with hospitalizations of both underage and of-age drinkers who experienced alcohol poisoning. Four Loko was even connected to the deaths of multiple individuals in states like Florida and Maryland, similar to the Panera Bread Charged Lemonade controversy. After several lawsuits and a threat from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to ban the product altogether, Four Loko removed caffeine and other stimulant ingredients from its beverages in 2010, going from four "loco" ingredients to just one: alcohol.