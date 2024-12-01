How Much Alcohol Is Really In A Four Loko?

Four Loko's vibrant can design and edgy branding is almost as defining as its high alcohol content. But how strong is the beverage, really? The alcoholic base present in Four Loko is referred to as a "premium malt beverage" by the company itself, similar to the alcohol found in drinks like White Claw. Each variety also contains both natural and artificial flavorings.

The amount of alcohol present in a Four Loko actually depends on the size of the can, as well as the U.S. state that it is sold in. The drinks can be found in many varieties, spanning from 8% to 14% alcohol by volume (ABV). The exact alcohol content is clearly marked on each can, a requirement from the Federal Trade Commission placed on the drink in 2011. For comparison, a standard 12-ounce beer contains between 4% and 7% ABV, and a 5-ounce glass of red wine will contain between 12% and 15% ABV. With these stats in mind, it's clear that consuming a can of Four Loko is likely to bring on the buzz rather quickly.

Longtime fans of Four Loko may recall that the beverage once contained a whole lot more than alcohol and flavorings, until a major controversy caused the company to remove multiple ingredients, including caffeine. While the drink was never banned nationwide in America, major changes had to be made to its design and formula to encourage safer drinking practices among consumers.