9 Aldi Frozen Desserts That Belong At Your Summer Party
It's no secret that Aldi has some of the hottest new grocery finds in the game week after week. And while it's truly such a versatile and affordable supermarket any time of year, it really shines when it comes to the summertime. You can just check out these Aldi snacks that need to be at your next summer picnic if you don't believe us.
Anyway, while we've clearly already gone down the summer snack path already (and have even gathered up the best Aldi dips for a picnic for you), we thought it was time to shine a spotlight on yet another beloved summer category: frozen desserts. Whether you're looking for crowd pleasers like popsicles or tubs of ice cream, or you're really wanting to serve your friends something a little more nostalgic, Aldi has something for everyone. Not convinced yet? Just read on to check out this non-exhaustive list, and then run to your nearest Aldi to stock up before it's too late. Don't say we didn't warn you!
Literal ice cream roses: Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream Roses
These Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream Roses in cocoa-flavored waffle cones are so stinking cute. And by the way that TikTok videos have been circulating about them for a few years now, it looks like others seem to agree. At $3.99 for four cones, so about $1 a cone, they're a steal when you think about how adorable (and tasty) they are.
M&M's ice cream cookie sandwiches
Everybody loves an ice cream cookie sandwich (which was apparently invented in Pittsburgh, by the way). But take a couple of soft ice cream cookies and add some classic M&Ms, and you've got yourself a smash hit. This particular pack uses vanilla ice cream and comes in packs of four for $5.29, but there have been reports of other flavors out in the wild, like peanut butter, cookies & cream, and chocolate.
Feel nostalgic with Bomb Pops
Anybody else get instantly transported back to standing in line at your neighborhood ice cream truck whenever you see a rocket-shaped popsicle? These bomb pops are the OGs and will hit the spot for you and your party guests. If you want to make things a little spicier, some locations do have a hot new flavor: fire cherry. They come in packs of 12 for only $3.15, so we suggest grabbing a bunch.
Cool off with some frozen root beer floats
We love a classic root beer float, but make one into a popsicle form, and we're obsessing. They're so good that this TikToker's daughter even asks for them for breakfast (no judgment).
@terrikamarucco
The four year old said it best 😂 honest review on Root Beer Float ice cream from @ALDI USA #aldifinds #alditiktok #icecream
Grab a pack of 8 for $4.39. Live life to the fullest and have one for breakfast — why not?
Grab a tasty sorbet flavor
Aldi has three delicious sorbet flavors that'll knock your socks off: lemon blueberry, strawberry lemonade, and pineapple. They go for $3.99 for a 16-ounce tub, so grab one of each if you really want to wow your guests. Or grab one per guest and really knock their socks off.
Enjoy a frozen fruit bar
Aldi loves a frozen fruit bar, and so do we. You can grab a box of mango, strawberry fresa, or coconut coco. Each comes with six fruit bars and will set you back a cool $5.05. And did we mention they're made with real fruit? Because they are.
Get a couple of bags of these gelato bites
Gelato ... but make it bite-sized and coated in chocolate? We're so in. These bags of frozen delights come in either a cookie dough or toffee flavor — and both are guaranteed to hit the spot. There are 10 bites per bag, and they cost only $3.99 ... so we'll take 100, thank you.
Stock up on some Oreo ice cream bars
We're always obsessed with the people at Oreo and all the wild flavors they come up with, so when we saw that Aldi carries Oreo ice cream bars, we knew that we were meant to have them. They have crushed Oreos on the inside and on the outside — what could be better? These perfect specimens come in boxes of five and cost $5.85.
Take a walk down memory lane with some crunch bars
Was anything more quintessential summer than a crunch ice cream bar? You can grab either the classic chocolate version or a strawberry crunch bar from your nearest Aldi for $3.29. That'll get you six crunch bars ... and tons of delicious new memories.