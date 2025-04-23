Oreo's Newest Addition Puts A Savory Spin On The Famous Cookie
With dozens of flavors ranging from jelly donut to classic cookies and creme, Oreo has enough variety under its belt to satisfy even the most particular sweet tooth. However, Oreo's newest addition takes a different route, satisfying both sweet and savory cravings while still giving customers the opportunity to twist, lick, and dunk to their hearts' content.
In an email sent to Food Republic, the company shared its latest addition: the Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreo. The limited release treat features a chocolate creme filling sandwiched between two pretzel-flavored cookies sprinkled with salt. This will be Oreo's first-ever sweet and salty cookie, and Oreo lovers across America can get their hands on this limited-edition offering starting May 5. But, with all the different ways to use Oreos as an ingredient for delicious, easy desserts, fans will want to act fast because they're only available while supplies last.
The best ways to enjoy the new chocolate covered pretzel Oreo
Amongst the many never-ending food debates, the discussion of whether to split or bite your Oreos is one of the most famous. However, with such a novel flavor, why not try something entirely different with Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos?
No-bake Oreo cheesecake is one of the most popular easy desserts for this brand's products because traditional Oreos are packed with chocolate and creme, two ingredients that pair wonderfully with cream cheese fillings, melted butter, and extra sugar. But the salt from the chocolate covered pretzel flavor makes it even better, elevating the sweetness of the crust while adding just a touch of savoriness to the whipped cream cheese filling. Plus, the extra chocolate from the creme filling provides tons of cocoa taste on its own, so you can swap out fudge toppings with new flavors or just double up on the chocolate for an extra decadent dessert.
No-bake cookie balls made with Oreo's new flavor are also a cinch to make and are an even quicker dessert option. While you're at it, take those sweet and salty cookies and turn them into an easy 3-ingredient Oreo mug cake in your microwave. You can even lean into their salty side and use them to give tacos a sweet twist for a new take on dessert.