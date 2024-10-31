Pittsburgh's Historical Connection To The Traditional Ice Cream Sandwich

In what has become the unofficial anthem of the game of baseball, the famous 1908 song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" enthusiastically suggests, "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack." Well, back in the 1940s at Pittsburgh's venerable Forbes Field, you could have added ice cream sandwiches to that list of historic baseball foods, as they had just become popular.

Reportedly, vendor Jerry Newberg first began selling his tasty creation of vanilla ice cream between two chocolate wafers — the version of the ice cream sandwich most people probably picture — at Forbes Field back in the 1940s. On top of that, at five cents apiece, Newberg's ice cream treats were about comparable to both peanuts and Cracker Jack in price, with the latter generally being sold for a nickel.

Although Newberg's claim to have invented this specific version of the ice cream sandwich has not been independently verified, his contribution is widely recognized in discussions about the treat's history. His creamy sandwiches became a staple at the ballpark and most certainly helped popularize this delicious combination more generally.