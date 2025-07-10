The Hottest New Aldi Grocery Finds Of 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you've been in summer mode for months or are just getting into the swing of warm-weather cooking, Aldi is the spot for hidden gems this summer. The store is offering cookout staples, fun new snacks to try, and even some game-changers for your wardrobe. Aldi products are known for their quality and taste, and even more so, they're recognized for their unbeatable price tags.
This summer's finds feature everything from soft-baked cookies and mini pies to fresh, flavorful shrimp and a new frozen pizza option that's going to knock your socks off. You can find ingredients for every course of your favorite summer meals, as well as some new, exciting options, right in the aisles of your local Aldi. If you don't want to miss out on the hottest finds of the summer, follow our list of these Aldi essentials. But hurry up and shop, because many of these items disappear when fall rolls around.
Simply Nature Chocolate Covered Frozen Dried Fruit
If you're looking for a more wellness-centered alternative to sugary candies and frozen treats, this is the snack you've been seeking. The freeze-dried fruit is light and crispy, while the chocolate coating is rich and not overly sweet, making them an excellent alternative for heavier desserts like cake or ice cream. Simply Nature Chocolate Covered Frozen Dried Fruit is good for road trips, a poolside snack, or when the kids need a little something sweet after a day out in the sun. Keep these fruity, rich treats in the freezer and pop them out whenever you have a sweet tooth.
This snack is part of Aldi's Simply Nature brand, which promises whole ingredients without excessive added sugars and artificial fillers. This collection promotes ingredients you recognize and can pronounce. Launched May of 2025, the dark chocolate and freeze-dried fruit make these a great sweet for the whole summer.
Popz Prebiotic Sodas
Gut-healthy sodas are a 2025 trend that's getting hotter by the month. Aldi is jumping into this trend with Popz Prebiotic Soda in a variety of flavors like strawberry lemon and raspberry rose. These products are formulated with plant-based probiotics that support your digestive system and gut health. Additionally, Popz uses real fruit flavors, allowing you to avoid the artificial sweeteners and flavors commonly found in traditional sodas. This brand is lightly sweetened, so you can avoid the sugar crash of classic sodas. These beverages are carbonated and refreshing, making them the perfect launch for summer.
Starting at less than $5 for a pack of four, they're also affordable, so you don't have to buy the sugary stuff just because it's less expensive. The unique flavors also provide a fun switch-up for those who are tired of traditional soda flavors or those seeking a summery mocktail. It might be a good idea to try Popz, as other prebiotic soda brands may not be as good for you as you once thought. If you're trying to make healthier choices this summer, Popz is a great place to start.
Serra Ladies Slides Sandals
You thought Aldi was just for groceries? You need to check out the Aldi Finds aisle, full of affordable clothes and accessories that will make your beach day complete. The Serra Ladies Sandals hit the shelves in June and are an extremely affordable everyday footwear option. They're slide sandals, so you can throw them on when you're heading out the door to the pool, beach, or to run some errands. They feature a cushioned sole and offer wide, soft straps, ensuring comfort throughout the day.
You can find these sandals in a variety of colors, so you can get a pair for every summer outfit. They're a steal at just $6.99, making them some of the most affordable footwear on the market. Like many of the summer items Aldi offers, these are only available for a limited time, so make sure to hurry over to the Finds aisle and get a pair (or a couple of pairs).
Benton's Summer Soft Baked Cookies
These handheld snacks are sweet, soft, and have the trademark Aldi price tag. Benton's is a well-known and loved brand among Aldi shoppers. It's known for its sweet bakery treats of all varieties, and the brand has got a new one for you to try this summer. The soft-baked cookies launched in June of 2025, and they are a delicious and snackable addition to the Benton's family. The cookies come in summer-inspired flavors like S'mores and Raspberry White Chocolate.
A box of these treats will run you only $2.79, a low price tag for an item that feels like a bakery delicacy. They'll give you the soft-baked taste of a freshly baked cookie without the hassle and added heat of turning on the oven. These moist and chewy goodies are great to throw in the cooler or lunch box or treat yourself after dinner. They're individually wrapped, which makes them even better for people on the go. These taste bakery fresh but can be found in the cookie aisle.
Specially Selected Chocolate Butter Biscuits
Are you looking for a more sophisticated yet affordable snack? Aldi's Specially Selected Chocolate Butter Biscuits will make you feel like you're spending a summer afternoon sipping coffee on a French terrace. Available in both milk and dark chocolate flavors, these include a buttery, crispy cookie topped with creamy chocolate. These are indulgent and feel bakery-made, adding a little boost to your tea or coffee. And thanks to the price tag, you don't have to feel guilty about having cookies for breakfast.
At only $2.45 for a box, you can add some luxury to your day for just a couple of bucks. These cookies would also make a great gift, thanks to the European-style packaging that makes them look like they came straight from a patisserie. Serve them with a summer cheese board, your morning coffee, or hide them away in the pantry to finish them off solo.
Barissimo Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer
Every coffee drinker wants a sweet and delicious beverage to look forward to on summer days, but if the coffee shop price tag is getting to be a bit much for you, Aldi has a selection of Barissimo coffee creamers for you to make your own cafe-style drinks at home. The brand's Caramel Macchiato creamer is a limited-edition find that will only be in stores this summer, so make sure you get your hands on a bottle before everyone else starts stocking up.
Barissimo offers other flavors that can be found year-round, such as Vanilla and Hazelnut, but you'll want to get your hands on the exclusive Caramel Macchiato before it's gone. It costs just $2.49 per bottle, so you can skip the line at the coffee spot and start spending way less on your morning joe. Mix this into your iced coffee, hot morning brew, or favorite latte, and it will pair perfectly with your breakfast.
Nature's Nectar Fruit Punch or Tropical Punch
Fruit punch is one of the top drinks of the summer for both kids and adults alike. Aldi is your one-stop shop for your new fruity favorite, offering Nature's Nectar Fruit Punch as well as Tropical Punch flavors. The fruit punch flavor has hints of orange, citrus, and cherries, while the tropical punch flavor is all about pineapple, passion fruit, and mango. This punch is a good alternative to single-use juice pouches, which often result in excessive packaging waste.
One of the best bargains of the season, Aldi offers 64-ounce containers of Nature's Nectar punch for less than $2. Drink this on its own over ice, or mix it into a fun summer cocktail and garnish with fruit. Nothing says summer like a glass of ice-cold ounce by the pool, so if you're prepping for a party or get-together, make sure to put this drink at the top of your shopping list.
L'Oven Fresh Brioche Hawaiian Rolls
Just in time for barbecue season, these buttery rolls are in stock and perfect for sliders or any summer sandwich. L'Oven Fresh Brioche Hawaiian Rolls are soft, slightly sweet, and are the perfect vessel for pulled pork or sliders. You can even try them as a base for garlic bread. Picture the taste of brioche coming together with the texture of traditional Hawaiian bread, and you're left with something amazing. These aren't a summer exclusive, but the price is often discounted during summer months.
What makes this deal even better? You can purchase a pack of 12 rolls for under $3. At $2.95 per package, you're getting a bang for your barbecue buck. While these items are not an Aldi's exclusive, competitors like Target often sell these for over $5 a pack, over twice what you'll pay at Aldi. They'll toast perfectly on the grill, elevating your burger game all summer long.
Clancy's Cheesy Queso Flavored Potato Chips
Clancy's new chip flavor offers a cheesy two-in-one that brings the flavors of your favorite dip, no jar required. These cheesy, zesty chips were released in June and have been flying off the shelves since. The chips are dusted with a flavorful queso seasoning that has a hint of heat, making them a snack reminiscent of homemade queso dip. The dip itself can be challenging to transport and bring on the go, so these chips are a much easier way to add that cheesy flavor to your next summer meal.
You can pick these up in the chip aisle for $1.95 and replace the boring chips you've been sticking to for picnics and beach lunches. While probably not the most unique potato chip flavor you'll ever see, this one is a perfect side for a burger, sandwich, or to eat by itself. These chips are going to stand out as a summer staple. If the classic potato chip is too stale for your taste, this bold upgrade will be perfect for you.
Park Street Deli Pineapple Jalapeño Hummus
For a new and unexpected dip to try this season, check out Park Street Deli Pineapple Jalapeño Hummus. While this flavor combo might seem strange at first, the sweet and spicy ingredients work surprisingly well together. For fans of classic hummus, this version adds sweetness from the pineapple and a complex but welcome kick from the jalapeño.
You can ditch the classic onion dip this summer and pick up 8 ounces of this unique dip for $2.49. So, you can offer your guests something that tastes gourmet and chic without a gourmet price tag. This dip pairs well with pita chips, or try it as a burger topping to add a bit of heat. It's vegan and gluten-free, making it accessible to everyone at your cookout, regardless of their dietary needs. Make this a summer of adventurous eating and trying new things, starting at your grocery store. Don't forget to pick it up before it's off the shelves for the season.
Specially Selected Cherry Blossoms
Cherry Blossoms are another treat to seek out if you want bakery-inspired vibes. These small pies look and taste luxurious, but your wallet will thank you. They are similar to a cherry tart, with cherry filling baked into fluffy pastry dough. The filling always tastes fresh, and never comes out soggy. If you need a little after-dinner pick-me-up but don't want to splurge for a larger dessert, these fruity bites are just the thing. These are perfect for entertaining or enjoying solo.
Despite their fancy appearance and packaging, they're on sale for under $4 a box, so you can bring bakery-style items right to your pantry. You can find them in the snack aisle, ready for you to take home and serve up with some vanilla ice cream. These treats are seasonal, and they often disappear quickly. If you miss the Cherry Blossoms, you can look forward to Specially Selected Apple Tarts during the fall season.
Mama Cozzi's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
When you can't decide between grilling or firing up the oven, Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is your solution. Why not go for two meals in one? This frozen meal combines classic cheeseburgers with thin-crust pizza and is piled with cheese, ground beef, tomato sauce, and bacon. The abundance of toppings and easy cooking make this a win for everyone. These burger-style toppings are a welcome addition to a long list of toppings that can upgrade a frozen pizza.
This new frozen favorite was released in June and is hurrying off the shelves for the price tag of $4.89. That's right, it's two meals in one for less than $5. This is a budget-friendly option that will make weeknight meals or weekend hangouts that much easier. Just throw it in the oven and be greeted with cheesy goodness when the timer goes off. If you have some picky eaters in your family, this will be sure to make everyone happy.
Fremont Fish Market Tandoori Jumbo Marinated Shrimp
If you're craving seafood but can't swing a coastal vacation, Aldi brings you the new Fremont Fish Market Tandoori Jumbo Marinated Shrimp. The jumbo shrimp are marinated with a variety of Indian-style tandoori spices and are packed with flavor. Since they're pre-marinated, there are fewer steps between you and enjoying your delicious seafood. You can grill them or toss them in a skillet for just a few short minutes and serve them with pasta, rice, or whatever sides you please.
These smoky seafood bites are just under seven dollars a bag, which includes 12 ounces of shrimp. Add them to your regular cookout lineup or make them the star of a salad. These are a great way to switch up your grilling menu this summer if you're getting sick of the same burgers and hot dogs. They bring a bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor for a low price.
Aldi Macaroni and Potato Salads
If you're planning a cookout this summer, it wouldn't be complete without these classic sides. If you want these staples without the prep, Aldi has you covered with the Macaroni and Potato Salads, both of which are back in stock as of May 2025. They're served in convenient pint-sized containers that are ready for you to serve up in your backyard, on your camping trip, or wherever else the summer brings you. They're ready to serve as-is, no peeling or chopping required.
At $2.49 per container, you can even forgo choosing between the two and just get both. It's a long-standing belief that these types of salads always taste better when you pick them up from the store, and it's clear why. These salads are an easy choice to beef up lunches or as a mid-afternoon snack. The macaroni salad features celery with a tangy, creamy sauce, and the potato salad boasts large, russet potato pieces that are a wonderful complement to any main dish. Just like many of the summer items, these sides are only in stores for the summer.
Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning
Salt and pepper are so last season. Aldi dropped Stonemill Butter Garlic Grill Seasoning just in time for grilling season. This seasoning is great on everything and will elevate any meat or vegetable you throw on the grill this summer. It combines a rich, buttery flavor with a garlicky kick that's perfect for shrimp, veggies, corn on the cob, or anything else you can think to whip up. Skip the marinade and get all your flavor from this one powder.
It's been a top seller this summer at just $1.95 per bottle, and you don't feel like you're stuck to using it only on the grill. This seasoning will give your dinners a boost all year round. Perfect for oven-roasted turkey or chicken, you can upgrade your evening meals with just a couple of shakes. Although you'll want to use it all year long, it won't be available that long — make sure you pick it up while it's still on the shelves.