8 Aldi Snacks That Belong At Your Summer Picnic

Aldi sells some of the best and cheapest snacks around, including some lesser-known products you should be paying attention to, with a chip or a cracker for every occasion. Stocking up for a weekend getaway? Laying out a spread for your backyard barbecue? Filling bowls for a movie night in? Aldi has you covered — and you won't have to dig too deep into your bank account. But what about snacks for a summer picnic?

It's a very particular kind of event, one where you'll want foods that are conducive to eating outside — no soggy picnic sandwiches allowed — and nothing that can melt under the hot sun (so sadly, chocolate and Aldi's delicious Belmont ice cream are out). We've compiled a list of Aldi snacks that are easy and convenient to eat on a blanket or at a picnic table — wherever you're setting up your spread — and that are also great for feeding a crowd. No one goes hungry on Aldi's watch!