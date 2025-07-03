8 Aldi Snacks That Belong At Your Summer Picnic
Aldi sells some of the best and cheapest snacks around, including some lesser-known products you should be paying attention to, with a chip or a cracker for every occasion. Stocking up for a weekend getaway? Laying out a spread for your backyard barbecue? Filling bowls for a movie night in? Aldi has you covered — and you won't have to dig too deep into your bank account. But what about snacks for a summer picnic?
It's a very particular kind of event, one where you'll want foods that are conducive to eating outside — no soggy picnic sandwiches allowed — and nothing that can melt under the hot sun (so sadly, chocolate and Aldi's delicious Belmont ice cream are out). We've compiled a list of Aldi snacks that are easy and convenient to eat on a blanket or at a picnic table — wherever you're setting up your spread — and that are also great for feeding a crowd. No one goes hungry on Aldi's watch!
Southern Grove Tropical Trail Mix is great for sharing
If you're going to bring trail mix to a picnic, you better bring enough to share. That's why Southern Grove Tropical Trail Mix is such a great option — it comes in a hefty, resealable bag, so you don't have to worry about the cashews, almonds, and dried fruit (it contains papaya, crispy banana chips, and cranberries, pineapple, and both golden and regular raisins) ending up in your tote when it's time to pack up. A 26-ounce bag costs $6.85.
Benton's Cookie Thins won't melt in the heat
Many cookies from Aldi contain a lot of chocolate — whether in chunk or chip form, or as a coating. While that tastes great, you're likely to end up with melted cookies and/or fudgy fingers. That's why Benton's Cookie Thins work so well; three of the flavors — coconut, lemon, and key lime — contain no chocolate at all, while the chocolate chip version has only tiny chips. A 4-ounce bag costs $2.65.
Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies are a nostalgic treat
As an alternative to cookies, you could also bring these Baker's Treat Lunchbox Pies, which come in apple and cherry flavors. While these treats are microwavable, they're also delicious straight out of the box, making them the perfect fruit-filled dessert for your picnic. A 4-ounce box, which contains one pie, costs $1.09.
Clancy's Kettle Variety Pack Potato Chips come with a handle
There's a flavor for everyone in the Clancy's Kettle Variety Pack Potato Chips, which includes Original, Mesquite Barbecue, Jalapeño, and Sea Salt & Vinegar. Even better, the outer bag has its own handle, making it super convenient to carry to and from the picnic spot — no weird gripping or awkward stashing in your basket required. A pack of 16 bags (18 ounces total) costs $7.45.
Clancy's Pretzel Rods offer salt and crunch
Everyone loves a pretzel rod, and if they tell you differently, they're lying. Clancy's Pretzel Rods come in a large tub with a lid, so there are plenty to go around, and when you're done snacking, you can just snap the lid back on. A 26-ounce tub costs $5.85.
Savoritz Almond Flour Crackers are gluten-free
If anyone in your party has Celiac disease or a gluten intolerance, be sure to pack the Savoritz Almond Flour Crackers, which are gluten-free and come in Cheddar and Sea Salt flavors. In fact, if you see either one at your local Aldi ahead of your planned picnic, grab them — they're popular and may be out of stock next time. A 4.25-ounce box costs $3.85.
The Savoritz Six Cracker Assortment belongs on a charcuterie board
Bringing charcuterie and wine to your outdoor spread? Then you definitely need the Savoritz Six Cracker Assortment, which offers a fun variety of shapes, sizes, textures, and flavors — without having to buy six bulky boxes. The crackers come in a single plastic case, though be careful when packing up, as the lid is a bit flimsy. A 13.1-ounce box costs $4.39.
PurAqua Liquid Water Enhancers make hydrating fun
Rather than lugging around heavy bottles of juice, consider bringing PurAqua Liquid Water Enhancers. They come in bright, juicy flavors like Orange Tangerine and Strawberry Watermelon, so everyone can customize the water they bring with whatever fruity taste they prefer. A 1.62-fluid-ounce bottle — which gives you 24 servings — costs $1.89.