6 Delicious Aldi Dips For Your Summer Picnic

Aldi is the spot when it comes to the hottest new finds (and it's known for having the cheapest groceries around). Whether you're looking for fun new snacks, pantry staples, or tasty desserts to try, Aldi never disappoints when it comes to its products. Even its canned foods are both affordable – and delicious. And now that the summer is in full swing, it's also the place to go for the absolutely best picnic snacks.

While you can certainly head to Aldi to grab some fresh fruit, bags of chips and crackers, or tubs of ice cream, its variety of dips is one place it really shines. It has everything from classic options like spinach artichoke dip to more unique blends — like its viral crab rangoon dip or its caramelized onion and bacon dip. While you can certainly get lost in the dip section, we thought it would be fun to round out some of our favorite Aldi dips that we're excited to enjoy all summer long. Grab a dip, a snack or two, and head out for your next picnic!