6 Delicious Aldi Dips For Your Summer Picnic
Aldi is the spot when it comes to the hottest new finds (and it's known for having the cheapest groceries around). Whether you're looking for fun new snacks, pantry staples, or tasty desserts to try, Aldi never disappoints when it comes to its products. Even its canned foods are both affordable – and delicious. And now that the summer is in full swing, it's also the place to go for the absolutely best picnic snacks.
While you can certainly head to Aldi to grab some fresh fruit, bags of chips and crackers, or tubs of ice cream, its variety of dips is one place it really shines. It has everything from classic options like spinach artichoke dip to more unique blends — like its viral crab rangoon dip or its caramelized onion and bacon dip. While you can certainly get lost in the dip section, we thought it would be fun to round out some of our favorite Aldi dips that we're excited to enjoy all summer long. Grab a dip, a snack or two, and head out for your next picnic!
Fried Pickle & Ranch Dip
This limited-edition Southern-style dip is a magical mixture of sour cream, dill, and pickles. No, not just pickle flavor, either. We're talking actual chunks of the real thing. It gives the vibe of dill pickles marrying some creamy French onion dip. And for that, we are 100% seated at the picnic table and ready to indulge whether it's smeared on crusty French bread or served with raw vegetables.
Lobster Roll Dip
If you're not able to get up to Maine for one of its famous lobster rolls, this dip is the next best thing. It's so good it'll make you feel like you're heading to the dock to get lobster fresh from the boat. It even has little chunks of lobster in it, so for a dip that only costs a little over $3, we think it's an absolute (delicious) bargain. It's a little too loose to serve in a roll as one would in the Northeast, but it goes well with something crunchy for texture — think pita chips or celery sticks.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dessert Dip
Listen — while your mind may immediately think of savory dips, this dessert dip will take your picnic to new heights. It's made with a delicious base of cream cheese and dotted with mini chocolate chips. Not only can you dip graham crackers or pretzels in it, but if you dip fresh fruit in it, it's basically just considered a fruit salad dressing.
Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip
Another dessert dip, this one is a solid 10/10. In fact, it tastes like it's fresh out of the baking dish of some just-baked cinnamon rolls. Yup — it's that good. It may also remind you of other cinnamon-heavy cookies, like snickerdoodles. Either way, we're signed up for both tasty comparisons all summer long. Pretzels and graham crackers are great choices, but even shortbread would work well here.
Pineapple Jalapeno Dip
Not sure about you, but pineapple anything in the summer is our kryptonite. Now, couple the sweetness of everybody's favorite tropical fruit with the spiciness of jalapeños in a cream cheese and sour cream base, and we're in business, baby! Some Redditors love to dip foods with big crunch into it, like buffalo wing Cheez-Its or Fritos. One commenter even mentioned air frying some salmon and incorporating this dip. Mind? Blown.
Sweet Chili Mango Dip
Similar to the pineapple and jalapeño dip, this is another option that combines a sweet tropical fruit with a nice kick of heat. And Redditors are obsessed with it, even coming up with new and exciting ways to use it (one commenter suggested using it as a cannoli filling). Whether you're simply dipping some classic chips into it or going rogue with something else, you'll certainly want to grab a tub or two of this creamy delight when visiting Aldi. Everyone at the picnic will thank you.