10 Kitchen Island Trends You'll Want To Steal

If you're renovating or restyling an existing kitchen island, then design choices are likely at the forefront of your mind. Colors, styles, textures, and shapes are just some of the many factors homeowners consider when developing a plan to create their dream kitchens. The sheer volume of possibilities, however, can quickly turn excitement into indecision. While having access to tons of options can be a great thing, it can also be challenging to narrow down which choice feels right for your space.

To help identify styles that are on-trend and stand the test of time for a lasting, beautiful finish, Food Republic reached out to Lior Kahana, operations manager at 123 Remodeling. From adding subtle textures to incorporating smart tech and even making bold color statements, Kahana's suggestions will help make your kitchen island feel rejuvenated and well-styled in a way that feels authentic to your needs — not to mention up-to-date.