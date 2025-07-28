10 Kitchen Island Trends You'll Want To Steal
If you're renovating or restyling an existing kitchen island, then design choices are likely at the forefront of your mind. Colors, styles, textures, and shapes are just some of the many factors homeowners consider when developing a plan to create their dream kitchens. The sheer volume of possibilities, however, can quickly turn excitement into indecision. While having access to tons of options can be a great thing, it can also be challenging to narrow down which choice feels right for your space.
To help identify styles that are on-trend and stand the test of time for a lasting, beautiful finish, Food Republic reached out to Lior Kahana, operations manager at 123 Remodeling. From adding subtle textures to incorporating smart tech and even making bold color statements, Kahana's suggestions will help make your kitchen island feel rejuvenated and well-styled in a way that feels authentic to your needs — not to mention up-to-date.
Apply fluted wood for a rich look
Adding textural variation is a great way to take an existing island to new design heights. "Fluted paneling is really popular on islands right now because it adds warmth and movement without being over the top," Lior Kahana shared. The biggest perk? No building or demolition is required. Kahana assured us that "it's relatively easy to attach vertical timber slats or MDF strips straight onto the existing base." Alternatively, you could buy beadboard and apply an entire sheet of this vertical slat-style decor for a quick refresh.
Consider sleek waterfall countertops
The waterfall island feature is super sleek, modern, and trendy. Lior Kahana shared that part of the appeal is "the way the material flows down the side makes the island feel more sculptural and custom," which provides a cohesive look. While this remodel would require replacing the countertops on the current island or adding matching pieces of the existing kind to the sides, Kahana said you could always "[add] a butcher block or accent material on one end. It gives a similar effect without the full commitment."
Go for bold island colors
Think of the island as the perfect vessel for a bit of self-expression. Choose a color that doesn't match the other cabinets for a grand statement. Lior Kahana shared that "bold [colors] like navy, forest green, or charcoal can help the island feel like a feature." Better yet, painting is a simple, affordable fix that makes a dramatic difference. A butter-yellow island pairs beautifully with creams for a sunny finish, baby blue with bright whites for a vibrant look, or a dark burgundy for a touch of moodiness. Just be sure to avoid the six worst colors to paint your kitchen before diving in with your paintbrush.
Choose furniture-style detailing on the island's legs
Imagine charming wooden legs at the base of your island instead of large, bulky cabinets. "There's a growing trend of making kitchen islands look like freestanding furniture," Lior Kahana told us. This translates to adding things like "decorative legs, open shelving, or detailed trim," all of which offer a more ornate and whimsical, custom look. When in doubt, nail on decorative trim or crown molding for a stately finish.
Add built-in power and charging capabilities
Let's face it — whether we like it or not, technology is here to stay. Beyond AI ovens and smart kitchen gadgets, we increasingly need accessible power for charging laptops, phones, and other essential devices, especially for remote work. According to Lior Kahana, "pop-up outlets and under-counter USB ports are easy upgrades" for this very reason. He explained that "if the island already has access to electricity, these additions are relatively simple and very useful," offering a practical and functional enhancement.
Mix materials for an eclectic look
Who says you have to stick to one material? Lior Kahana explained that he was "seeing more islands that combine wood, stone, and metal to add depth." Of course, if a major material overhaul seems like too costly of an undertaking — or you just want a simple refresh as soon as possible — Kahana suggested placing "a cutting board or butcher block slab on top for contrast." This way, the wood adds a bit of rustic comfort while the stone counter feels clean and modern.
Use shelving for ample creativity
There has been a lot of attention on making your home feel like your own, rather than looking like the neutral front of a magazine cover. This means decorating with the trinkets, photographs, and things you love. To achieve this charming vibe on your island, Lior Kahana recommended trying "open shelving on one or both ends of the island [to allow] you to display personal items." If the current island doesn't have any nooks for this sort of stuff, "you can install floating shelves or use low-profile furniture pieces" for a personalized display in the heart of the kitchen.
Smooth things out with curves and rounded edges
Lately, softer edges are gaining popularity over sharp, harsh corners — and for good reason. Lior Kahana shared that these shapes "help soften a space and improve flow, especially in smaller kitchens." Not everyone has the time or resources to change the entire shape of their island, so if this is too much of a renovation, "you can bring in round stools or arched pendant lights to get that same feel." The round edges make the home feel more inviting, perfect for those looking to alter the overall tone of the kitchen.
Find statement lighting for a high-end design finish
Who can deny the power and ambiance of statement lighting? For options above the island, Lior Kahana recommended a few different options, like "a pair of large pendants, a row of sconces, or even warm LED strip lighting underneath the counter [that] can make the island pop." For a vintage look, embrace classic designs like schoolhouse or industrial-style pendants; or explore fixtures featuring exposed Edison bulbs for a warm, nostalgic glow.
Create two-tier islands for ample usability
Instead of debating whether two kitchen islands are practical or just a waste of space and money,, consider opting for a tiered unit. This style of island has a main level that's countertop height and a higher level. Lior Kahana explained that "multi-level islands are useful for separating work zones. They let you prep food on one level and entertain or work on another." This type of division is great for busy families who do a lot of entertaining, as it keeps the mess at bay. In contrast, a one-level island puts any mess on direct display.