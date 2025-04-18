2 Kitchen Islands: Is It Practical Or Just A Waste Of Space (And Money)?
Like many people, you may dream of having a large kitchen island — one where you can prep for cooking or use as additional seating for your family to enjoy meals. Now, have you ever thought about having multiple? While the idea of two islands may seem like it could solve all of your problems, it's important to take a step back and consider if it's actually a practical investment. To help decide on whether or not two kitchen islands are a good idea for you, Food Republic spoke to Matthew Coates of Los Angeles Architects Coates Design to learn more about when they would be of use (and when they may not be).
"A two-island layout is only successful if you have the space and a clear reason to have two separate work zones," Coates said. "One could be a prep and cooking station, for example, and the other could be used for serving, dining, or entertaining." If you don't have functional uses for both islands, you risk having one of them become more of a messy nuisance than anything. "If you don't really need that second island, I have found that it ends up being a catch-all for clutter," Coates explained.
Another important thing to consider when it comes to two kitchen islands is how big of a space you're looking to put them in. "In a room that is too small, however, it just gets in the way and starts to feel cluttered," Coates said.
How to determine if you have the space for two islands
Some kitchen updates, like vintage kitchen appliances and old-school lighting, are easy enough to change if they don't work, but islands can be a potentially larger issue. Rather than putting two in and having to eventually remove one, you can save yourself the hassle by assessing just how functional two islands will be in your kitchen — and if they can actually fit.
"The real layout depends on the traffic and function of the kitchen," Matthew Coates said. "You need plenty of clearance between the islands and around them — typically at least 42 to 48 inches." Once you get out your measuring tape, you'll be better able to assess if you have the space for two islands (and then you can think about whether or not you have the use for both). "If the room can't accommodate that, then you should only have one island and try to make it as functional as possible," Coates recommended.
And while we're talking about adding a kitchen island, you're likely thinking about the materials that go into it, too. While we don't want to sway your ultimate decision, just keep in mind that granite is out of style, so you may want to consider going with the increasingly popular quartz countertop.