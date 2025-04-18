2 Kitchen Islands: Is It Practical Or Just A Waste Of Space (And Money)?

Like many people, you may dream of having a large kitchen island — one where you can prep for cooking or use as additional seating for your family to enjoy meals. Now, have you ever thought about having multiple? While the idea of two islands may seem like it could solve all of your problems, it's important to take a step back and consider if it's actually a practical investment. To help decide on whether or not two kitchen islands are a good idea for you, Food Republic spoke to Matthew Coates of Los Angeles Architects Coates Design to learn more about when they would be of use (and when they may not be).

"A two-island layout is only successful if you have the space and a clear reason to have two separate work zones," Coates said. "One could be a prep and cooking station, for example, and the other could be used for serving, dining, or entertaining." If you don't have functional uses for both islands, you risk having one of them become more of a messy nuisance than anything. "If you don't really need that second island, I have found that it ends up being a catch-all for clutter," Coates explained.

Another important thing to consider when it comes to two kitchen islands is how big of a space you're looking to put them in. "In a room that is too small, however, it just gets in the way and starts to feel cluttered," Coates said.